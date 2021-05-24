An ode to karigars: Footwear brand Pastels and Pop celebrates colours and craftsmen

By Express News Service

Bengaluru-based Pastels and Pop (a brand that focuses on juttis) recently launched its SS'21 collection Promise of Tomorrow. The edit is an ode to the resilient spirit of karigars, many of whom are from Bihar and West Bengal, who continued to work through the previous lockdown.

We catch up with Aarti Chhabra, co-founder of the brand (the other co-founder being her sibling Aakanksha Chhabra) to find out more about the collection.

"The pandemic has brought about a change in the kind of designs we are making. We want to give people footwear that they can easily pair with a plethora of options from their everyday wardrobe and that can bring some happiness into the grim situation we are all in," shares Aarti.

"All the colours and patterns in this collection have been carefully designed keeping in mind the current trend of intimate events. So, this collection is designed to be more wearable as compared to our previous edits that were more focused on weddings and a metallic colour palette," she adds.

The collection predominantly features striking floral patterns in embroideries, while the fabrics and accessories employed range from the exquisite to the versatile.

"We have used a varied fabrics such as luscious silks, organic cotton, linen and organza; and embellishments such as hand-cut sequins, Czech glass beads, pearls, anchor threads and colourful beads in this edit," adds Aarti.

Promise of Tomorrow also features different schools of embroidery like zardosi, tassels, knot embroidery, organza and mirror embroidery, while the colour palette features pastels as well as pops, with a few juttis sporting vivid colours like fuchsia pink and ink blue, while others featuring soothing, pastel shades like pale pink, ice blue and nudes.

Rs 2,800 onwards. Available online.