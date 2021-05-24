I was the only who tested positive for COVID-19 in the family: Fashion designer Ashima Sharma

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Initially, I experienced chills and body ache, which later progressed to excessive coughing and chest pain. I started experiencing nausea and headache, and had discomfort in talking and sleeping.

To be sure, I got tested on April 9 at a testing centre because I was unable to get a slot booked for home collection. I even got a chest CT scan, and blood tests of CRP Protein, D-dimer and blood haemoglobin levels.

Of these, results of the first two were high. I was told that these tests were important in diagnosing the severity of COVID and for its treatment. My COVID test came positive. Covid in itself is a big problem; it creates a lot of discomfort and panic. The nights were really hard as I couldn’t sleep on my back due to low oxygen levels, and at one point my SPO2 had reached 82.

I had to lie in a prone position for longer durations. I felt weak, was sweating throughout the day, and even my nose bled. Seeing my condition, the doctor prescribed Ivermectin, Limcee, A to Z antibiotic, Zincovit, Vitamin D, and Livolin syrup for cough. In the second week, I was put on Fabi flu to treat viral pneumonia. Apart from these medicines, I was asked to do steam inhalation and gargling with Betadine.

I made sure to eat a high-protein diet of Cottage cheese (paneer), pulses, and salads, and kept myself hydrated throughout. My appetite had gone down because of the medication, but it was important to eat 4-5 times a day. I avoided curd and cold water, and didn’t eat anything too salty, so that my throat could heal and didn’t get further inflamed. Haldi doodh and Honitus syrup mixed in warm water was part of the daily regime.

Luckily, out of all family members my parents, mausi and nephew in the house, I was the only one to test positive. I stayed thoroughly isolated and family cooperated a lot with me. I was worried about them, and would video call them all day from my room.

I had my food and requirements in disposables to minimise the risk of contamination. I used to have chest pain and body ache which persisted even after I had recovered from Covid. The coughing gradually stopped, but I was still very weak at times. I didn’t lose my sense of taste, but lost the sense of smell completely.

I kept spraying things around me, but couldn’t smell anything. It took a while to regain that sense. I used to keep myself busy with drawing, music, clay art, watching funny videos, etc., that helped me stay positive.

I read a lot of books, which included You can Heal your Life by Louise Hay and Midnights with the Mystics that had teachings by Sadhguru. It took me around 10 to 11 days to recover. I felt the first signs of recovery when I could smell again and wasn’t coughing very much. Also, the sweating and weakness had considerably reduced. I tested again on April 23 and it came negative.

(Ashima Sharma is the Founder of Ashima S Couture)

— As told to Nikita Sharma