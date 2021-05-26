Be your own hairstylist, treat your tresses to a chop-chop at home

HYMAVATHI M By

HYDERABAD: Overgrown manes and bushy beards have been accepted as the default pandemic hairstyles. But peak summer is here and the sun takes no prisoners in Hyderabad. It is time to treat your tresses to a chop-chop. Bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma giving a haircut to cricketer-hubby Virat Kohli while in quarantine using kitchen scissors is one of the best #Virushka moments. Since then, the couple’s fans in Hyderabad have taken inspiration from this and are trying out various hair-styling hacks at home.

For Sharon Varghese, a blogger and student, chopping off her locks whenever she wants is freedom. “For a casual short haircut, divide it into four sections and cut right below the ears and adjust the messy parts”, she says. Apoorva Tripathi, a research scholar, says everyone should try to do haircuts at home. “Don’t fret about giving yourself the perfect haircut; home haircuts are basically about trial and error.” For first timers, she recommends the layer cut .

But Ram Koniki, a personal hairstylist who worked with Tollywood stars such as Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu, does not recommend anyone cutting their own hair but adds that a basic trim is a good idea during the ongoing pandemic. Sandeep, a professional hairstylist at BBlunt Salon, notes that cutting bangs or styling your hair into a high ponytail is a good idea. However, if it’s your first time, it is not a good idea to cut it very short, he adds. In summer, it is natural to want short hair since it is easier to maintain.

However, if you have long locks, then instead of going for a big chop, cut your hair in three-four stages. Dampen your hair, brush it thoroughly, divide it into sections, and use your fingers as a guide to cut them. Here are four styles you can try at home: The Pixie: If you have long hair, tie your hair in a loose ponytail and give yourself a rough cut.

Then, start cutting around the nape of your neck and refine it. Separate the front hair from the rest and secure it into a knot. Starting from the back centre of your head, start chopping until 2 inches of each lock is remaining. Pixie cuts are usually of this length. Work this way towards the left side of your head and then the right side. From time to time, comb the snipped hair upwards and trim the hair that stands outside the comb. Continue the process.

While working around the ears, comb the hair over the ear and cut upwards using your hairline as the guide. To cut the top part and the bangs, use the existing cut as a guide. Lob: Comb your hair, pull it into a neat ponytail, and cut across it right below the bobble. Take a look, your hair should fall on top of your shoulders.

If you prefer a softer look, snip the ends of your hair while holding the scissors upwards. Blunt Bob: Blunt bob is a dynamic haircut. The simplest rule for this haircut is “above the shoulders and below the neck”. Part your hair in the middle and tie both parts in pigtails. Snip the hair in straight lines.

Now, make a half bun on top of your head and trim the sides. Then using the trimmed locks as a guide, cut the top part and blend it. Bangs: A lot of people are afraid to try this haircut since bangs bring a drastic change to your overall look. Thanks to the pandemic, we are all locked down at homes with nowhere to go. Find the place where your head starts to round on the top and separate your bangs from the rest of your hair. Gather them into a triangle, hold them upwards and cut softly. Hold your scissors like you are pointing at 7’o clock and trim to get the perfect bangs.