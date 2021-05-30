Celebrating the great outdoors

Express News Service By

Seventies' references and 90s' vibes fuse in a charming summer capsule collection injected with a joyful, uplifting mood.

Dominated by yellow and light blue tones, Fendi reiterates its collaboration with New York-based visual artist Sarah Coleman, known for her disruptive manipulation of designers’ materials that she employs to rethink and repurpose everyday objects with an ironic filter.

Sharing the same passion for taking handcraft in new directions, Coleman and Fendi Accessories and Menswear Artistic Director, Silvia Venturini Fendi, worked together on a new interpretation of the iconic FF logo pattern, which was revisited through a 70s' psychedelic filter.

The result is FF Vertigo, a new magnetic motif offering a twisted, turned version of the classic FF pattern. Inspired by the sense of adventure and freedom deeply linked with the outdoor lifestyle, the ready-to-wear offering combines ultimate style and functionality.

The women's range includes multi-pocket skirts, transformable jackets and cargo pants with hyper feminine bodysuits and draped tops. There are also sporty windbreakers worn with coordinated gym sets, on one-piece swimsuits and bikinis, as well as on lace dresses, trench coats and fluid pants.

The same combination of effortless elegance and contemporary functionality is infused in the men’s collection as well, deeply inspired by an outdoor mood. Lightweight yet resistant fabrics give a stylish yet practical twist to T-shirts, bowling shirts, bermuda pants, as well as cool fisherman’s vests matched with coordinated baggy pants and polished raincoats and summer suits crafted from lightweight organza.

Celebrating the joys of outdoor life, the Fendi Flow runners stand out with their FF Vertigo pattern, along with the new featherweight Fendi Force high-top sneaker, which finds place next to trekking sandals. The outdoor theme also influences the high-tech earpods and phone cases, as well the jewellery selection where interlaced leather is matched with both lacquered metallic details and hiking ropes.

In keeping with the effervescent vintage-like spirit of the Summer Capsule, Fendi also infuses a free-spirited 70s’ vibe into a range of crochet bag styles, spanning from the Mini Peekaboo and the Baguette to the Sunshine Shopper.

At the same time, a 90s' intentionally kitschy vibe is channelled with the boldest version of the Baguette 1997, covered with a cascade of shimmering sequins or enriched with intricate floral embroideries.