STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Etisha Collective reathes the splendour of a treasured Turkish baths

Nature inspired the colour palette that ranges from charcoal, turmeric, tan and pearl, is also green at its very core.

Published: 30th May 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Towels from Etisha Collective

Towels from Etisha Collective. (Photo| EPS)

By Shilpi Madan
Express News Service

There is a beautiful simplicity in the sheer luxuriousness of every length, born of fine quality cotton. Washed with salt, woven by hand, each thread breathes the splendour of a treasured Turkish legacy, conjuring up visions of leisurely hammams and beauty baths. 

Etisha Collective, a bath and beach towel brand, launched by Etisha Pipada last year, is all about natural purity, exquisite craft and fine quality. The towels revive the famous looping technique on the loom, evocative of the 17th century Ottoman traditions, in thick, plush lengths.

"We are merging a 400-year-old weaving art and collaborating with artists from around the world, and this helps us to remain contemporary with an ancient backbone," says Pipada.

Nature inspired the colour palette that ranges from charcoal, turmeric, tan and pearl, is also green at its very core. The braided cotton carries the stamp of Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certification with the green cover spanning vegetable dyes, water conservation systems, and an ethical work environment.

“We need to increase the life and value of nature’s limited resources. At present, when greenwashing is a rage, we practise #LuxuryWithAGreenHeart ensuring complete transparency for our community through blockchain technology,” reveals Pipada.

“In a first in the luxury landscape, Etisha Collective opens doors to its supply chain,” she adds. “On scanning the bar code on your purchased product, you can see the entire supply chain—from the farm where the cotton was picked for your towel, all the way up to the city/store where the product was delivered and finally purchased from.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Etisha Collective Etisha Pipada Turkish bath Global Organic Textile Standard
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp