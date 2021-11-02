Bridal detox amid heavy-duty makeup

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Weddings call for a series of never-ending functions, and the bride is expected to be dressed in her best through all of it. Late-night events, lack of sleep, dehydrated skin from too much makeup can all play havoc with your look during the wedding season. You could be the ‘no makeup’ girl your entire life, but can’t afford to skip makeup during your wedding rituals.

Heavy makeup can have undesirable effects on the skin, especially if it is left on for too long. It clogs the pores and can lead to blackheads and pimples. These, coupled with puffy eyes, are signs that tell us it’s time to detox to feel and look good. So, look no further than these simple steps to calm and treat your skin.

The first thing you can do to counter skin troubles is to bring about changes in your diet. Include raw, natural foods and fresh fruit and vegetable juices. Give up coffee and drink green tea daily, it has great benefits. Remember to drink plenty of water and have the juice of one lemon mixed in a glass of warm water first thing in the morning to flush the system.

External skin detox

For an external skin detox, here are three simple steps: deep cleansing, toning and exfoliation. Cleansing the skin at night, especially at bedtime, is very important. The best way to remove makeup is to use a cleansing gel, which softens and dissolves the product, making it easy to remove it. It also keeps the skin lubricated and soft, and is useful for removing eye makeup and lipstick. The area around the eyes should be wiped gently, without pulling or stretching the skin. Using your ring finger, apply cleansing gel and wipe off gently with moist cotton wool. Always wipe in one direction, and not back and forth. Natural ingredients like honey, aloe vera, cucumber and rose water help to tone the skin, moisturise it and relieve fatigue.

Green tea as toner

Next up, you want a toner to remove excess oil, restore the pH balance of the skin and shrink the pores. Green tea is a wonderful skin toner and suits all skin types. Soak green tea leaves in hot water for about half an hour. Cool, strain and use the liquid to tone the skin. (Shahnaz Husain, beauty expert)