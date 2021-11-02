By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For filmmaker, actor and theatre artiste Mohammad Ali Baig, fashion is all about comfort. But he can sometimes get out of his comfort zone to wear what he has to, with the only exception of apparel being ‘fad-ish’ as he calls it. Here’s a look at what’s in his closet

Style is comfort

Baig prefers comfortable clothes. They got to be purely original and not necessarily trendy or fad-ish. “Comfort for me is relaxed wear, be it casual or formal. Something that you can carry off with ease,” he says

Natural fabrics

I prefer cotton of all varieties. But the royal Brocade and Tussar Silk are never an exception for formal occasions

His fashion inspiration

With a charismatic theatre doyen as father Qadir Ali Baig and a polo champ as his grandfather, the actor never had to look outside the family for fashion inspiration or otherwise. “My strikingly handsome grandfather was known for carrying his sherwanis, tuxedos and his polo breeches with equal elan. Dad’s looks preceded his celebrated dress sense,” he says

Favourite accessories

Baig has a collection of pocket squares and watches, some of which he has inherited and some well-earned. Cartier and Rolex are his favourites

Love for brands

Ralph Lauren and Pierre Cardin have been his childhood favourites when it comes to clothing. In footwear, you’ll find him walk in Gucci and Massimo Renne