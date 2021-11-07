STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dine in style with nature in all its glory

Sarita Handa’s elegant table linen weaves a luxurious visual tapestry for your dining experience
 

Published: 07th November 2021

The range of table mats, runners and napkins highlight nature in all its glory.



By Express News Service

If you’re looking for fine table linen to go with your fine dinnerware, look no further than Sarita Handa’s collection that’s a celebration of untouched nature. The range of table mats, runners and napkins highlight nature in all its glory, and exhibits the brand’s trademark vibrant and neutral colour palettes.

With this range, Sarita Handa has yet again used the art of Indian needlework to translate it into craft-intensive collections with universal aesthetics. The result is designer table linen that merges modern designs with old-world elegance. 

The embroidered collection displays a bouquet of patterns inspired by Mother Nature. Enriched with motifs of exotic flora and fauna such as palampore motifs, birds, delicate florals and ambi with florals. Then there’s the first of its kind range of runners and placemats in solid-coloured, 100 percent quilted cotton. Portrayed in mustard, coral, indigo, red, green, teal, beige and ivory, this machine quilted range showcases varied intricate to bold patterns done in matching threads. 

The florals, the vine trellis patterns, the abstract diamonds to the simple channel designs all creating something unique. This entire range is sure to create a lasting impression at get-togethers and dinners with your loved ones. Furthermore, while it offers the comfort of washing at home (so easy maintenance), the collection is formal and sophisticated at the same time.

