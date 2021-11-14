STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Step out in style

Jimmy Choo introduces a chic Care Collection of new and iconic designs 
 

Published: 14th November 2021 05:00 AM

By Express News Service

Laying the foundations for a modern accessory wardrobe addressing every function from day to night, formal to casual, city to beach, Jimmy Choo’s latest Core Collection is a seasonless permanent collection of new and iconic styles. Defined as three distinct design pillars embodying the creative essence of the brand—Pearl, Crystal and Monogram—the collection offers signature glamour every day. 

In the Pearl range, the timeless elegance of the pearl is modernised in exaggerated proportions punctuating the product in playful applications, including heels, flats, sandals, handbags and clutches. The Crystal has been with Jimmy Choo since the very beginning—it underscores the brand’s multi-faceted identity as a jewel in and of itself. Capturing light, refracting, reflecting, crystal is like a self-contained spotlight. The signature C-shaped Crystal buckle is played with for the evening and for the day, existing 24/7 in the wardrobe of the Jimmy Choo muse. 

A 21st-century emblem, the Monogram is a celebration of the identity of the brand, with the interlinked JC logo evolving into a signature repeat print. Explored through techniques of jacquard weaving and embossing on leather, giving a confident and elevated hallmark across both casual and formal styles.

“To me, glamour is an attitude, a sense of confidence that’s not limited to a time or a place. The Core Collection pinpoints the fundamental DNA of our brand with these three distinct identities that we will reinforce and return to every season,” says Creative Director Sandra Choi, adding that new styles will be added and evolved each season.

