STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

How generation-X moves on from glittery nails

Gold and silver leaf designs are on nearly every fashion blogger's feed on Instagram, Pinterest and Tumblr.

Published: 05th October 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Foil nails, Nail polish

Representational image

By Srushti Nidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Glittery nails have been done to death. It's time to move on to something more fun and funky. Foil nails are the latest fad and are breaking the Internet. Gold and silver leaf designs are on nearly every fashion blogger's feed on Instagram, Pinterest and Tumblr.

These may look like a lot of work, but your manicure would need just a tiny twist - replacing your regular polish with a foil-finish paint.

"Until a few months ago, there was not much of a demand for foil nail art in Hyderabad. But, since past few months, it has gone up," says professional nail and makeup artist Tanya Bansal, the owner of Tanya Bansal Make-up Studio and Nail Design at Banjara Hills Road No. 3.

There are two ways to get those perfectly gilding foil nails. "In the first method, the customer picks a nail colour and then we stick a colourful foil using foil glue. They can choose a design which we draw on the foil and stick it on nails. The other method is in which nail glue is applied on the nails and then foil is stuck and removed immediately to get an abstract design. We usually use a nail tweezer, UV gel, topcoat and foil glue for this."

Is it necessary to go to a studio to get your nail art removed? Absolutely! Tanya says, "There are chances that you might hurt yourself while removing the foil at home. Your nail can also become brittle while you try to take off the polish. Therefore, it is better to get your nail art removed by a professional."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nail designs Nail glitter Foil nails
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp