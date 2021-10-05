How generation-X moves on from glittery nails

Srushti Nidhi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Glittery nails have been done to death. It's time to move on to something more fun and funky. Foil nails are the latest fad and are breaking the Internet. Gold and silver leaf designs are on nearly every fashion blogger's feed on Instagram, Pinterest and Tumblr.

These may look like a lot of work, but your manicure would need just a tiny twist - replacing your regular polish with a foil-finish paint.

"Until a few months ago, there was not much of a demand for foil nail art in Hyderabad. But, since past few months, it has gone up," says professional nail and makeup artist Tanya Bansal, the owner of Tanya Bansal Make-up Studio and Nail Design at Banjara Hills Road No. 3.

There are two ways to get those perfectly gilding foil nails. "In the first method, the customer picks a nail colour and then we stick a colourful foil using foil glue. They can choose a design which we draw on the foil and stick it on nails. The other method is in which nail glue is applied on the nails and then foil is stuck and removed immediately to get an abstract design. We usually use a nail tweezer, UV gel, topcoat and foil glue for this."

Is it necessary to go to a studio to get your nail art removed? Absolutely! Tanya says, "There are chances that you might hurt yourself while removing the foil at home. Your nail can also become brittle while you try to take off the polish. Therefore, it is better to get your nail art removed by a professional."