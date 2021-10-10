STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Hail the new age bride

Designer Anita Dongre presents a new limited edition wedding couture line packed with punch and panache that speaks to the modern Indian woman.

Published: 10th October 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

The bride who is first on the floor.
The bride who laughs the loudest.
The bride who pours the shots.
The bride who dances her way to the altar.
The bride who is in charge.
The bride who writes her own rules.

When Anita Dongre was designing her new limited edition collection, Wedding Couture 2021, this is the kind of bride she had in mind. “The woman who wants her wedding outfit to be light as air; who wants to be able to rewear a blouse, a dupatta, or a sari again and again. And, she needs pockets! Yes, even in her bridal lehenga. She owns who she is, and tells her story with pride,” says the designer.

Pockets, did we say? Viewing her bride as an empowered woman who needs to be functional even at her own wedding, there are nifty pockets in the lehengas to keep cellphones and the like. The hemlines too are cropped at the ankles to allow free and easy movement. “The designs are an ode to the self-made, intelligent woman who lives life with joy, abandon, courage, and kindness. This modern Indian woman knows how to have fun, and how to make sure everyone is touched by her spirit.”

If the muse is the contemporary Indian bride, the inspiration is most certainly the classic and timeless  art and architecture of Rajasthan — a perfect coming together of traditional aesthetics and modern sensibilities. 

So, you have gota patti, a thread work and zardozi embellishments in Banarasi silk saris, lehenga sets and anarkali suits, besides stunning pieces in hand-painted silk pichwai, like the ‘Hea Pichhwai lehenga,’ depicting wild herons amidst blooming gardens in a vibrant shade of lime. 

Another classic takes on a new interpretation with the silk ‘Sitashi lehnga’ in red. It represents motifs of trees atop arched pillars that echo the eras of ancient royalty. Complete with intricate embroidery and additional embellishments of pearls and sequins  (the pockets come included, of course).

An ode to Bhuj in particular, with liberal doses of bandhani, ajrakh and block printing, this is a collection of conscious couture—the handmade ensembles are inspired by heirloom Indian crafts and brought to life by traditional craftspeople in rural India. 

Dongre prides herself in celebrating craft traditions and this particular collection asserts the beauty of the diverse rural Indian communities. It harks back to royal legacies from centuries ago that bring together handwoven fabrics, rich embroideries and intricate fabric dyeing. Indeed, a collection for keepers and connoisseurs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian wedding couture Anita Dongre bridal wear Indian bridal wear Wedding Couture 2021
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp