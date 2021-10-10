New spice-maker on the block

Express News Service By

"Oh, these I can sell," he said, holding up a pretty little jar gleaming with salt crystals. She felt her heart do a little dance. It had taken months of reading, researching, trying and failing. And now, the owner of a swanky supermarket was offering to place her creations on his shelves.

The ‘Say Yes’ story began mid-pandemic. Travel writer Shubhra Krishan had nowhere to travel to. She used to edit a movie magazine for a multiplex chain, and cinema halls were firmly shut. Work was drying up. But you know what they say about one door closing. While her bank balance dipped, creativity surged. She loves to cook (and has authored two cookbooks as well), so she decided to turn her passion into profit. Rolling up her sleeves, she set to work.

The result is Say Yes, with a tagline that says “Say Yes to life’s little luxuries.” Her current range includes pizza and bread dough mixes, herbed salts, flavoured sugars, restorative tea blends, relaxing foot soaks, seed bombs and more.

Each product is composed of ingredients that are organic, locally sourced or homegrown. The salts are bought in blocks from a roadside thela-walla and pounded by hand. Rosemary, mint and basil bloom on Krishan’s sunlit terrace, where they are put to dry alongside garlic, onion and fruit rinds.

A fledgling company, Say Yes is currently taking orders only on Whatsapp (9818044341). Delivery is pan-India and products can be customised to your liking.