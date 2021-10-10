STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

New spice-maker on the block

And all things nice, that’s what Say Yes, a new brand of herbed salts, spices and flavoured sugar is all about.
 

Published: 10th October 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Say Yes products.

Say Yes products.

By Express News Service
Express News Service

"Oh, these I can sell," he said, holding up a pretty little jar gleaming with salt crystals. She felt her heart do a little dance. It had taken months of reading, researching, trying and failing. And now, the owner of a swanky supermarket was offering to place her creations on his shelves.

The ‘Say Yes’ story began mid-pandemic. Travel writer Shubhra Krishan had nowhere to travel to. She used to edit a movie magazine for a multiplex chain, and cinema halls were firmly shut. Work was drying up.  But you know what they say about one door closing. While her bank balance dipped, creativity surged. She loves to cook (and has authored two cookbooks as well), so she decided to turn her passion into profit. Rolling up her sleeves, she set to work.

The result is Say Yes, with a tagline that says “Say Yes to life’s little luxuries.” Her current range includes pizza and bread dough mixes, herbed salts, flavoured sugars, restorative tea blends, relaxing foot soaks, seed bombs and more. 

Each product is composed of ingredients that are organic, locally sourced or homegrown. The salts are bought in blocks from a roadside thela-walla and pounded by hand. Rosemary, mint and basil bloom on Krishan’s sunlit terrace, where they are put to dry alongside garlic, onion and fruit rinds.

A fledgling company, Say Yes is currently taking orders only on Whatsapp (9818044341). Delivery is pan-India and products can be customised to your liking.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Say Yes Organic spice blends Herb blends
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp