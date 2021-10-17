STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pretty and Provocative  

From spice inspirations to female reproductive organs, unique statement pieces by conceptual jewellery brand Pethro are all about shock and awe.

Pethro jewellery

Pethro jewellery (Photo| Instagram)

By Tanisha Saxena
Express News Service

Jewellery, for most of us, is a form of self-expression. But there are many things left unsaid and undiscussed around us, which is exactly what Kolkata-based conceptual jewellery brand, Pethro, is speaking up about.

Through its beautifully crafted statement pieces that unmask taboos and stir up conversations, the brand is attempting to break the silence around things that society needs to hear. 

"Ours is a brand that is all about courage and self-expression. Even a symbol of protest," says founder-creator Ritumainty Mondal, who launched Pethro last year. "It all started with our first collection, La Figa, which in Italian means 'The Pussy'. I wanted to talk about women empowerment in the most unconventional way, in a form that’s raw, in a form that’s known as shock art," she explains.

Accordingly, the collection compromises pieces inspired by female reproductive organs like the uterus, vulva and the umbilical cord. This was followed by three more one-of-a-kind collections, each conveying a hard-hitting message.

Conceptual jewellery in the country came into being around the late 1960s and was an extension of the larger conceptual art movement. The entirety of its form is dedicated to delivering the thought it carries and evoking a contemplative response from the viewer. 

In a nutshell, conceptual jewellery looks beyond the idea that art is a commodity. And Pethro embodies that thought in the form of its avant garde collections that pack a real punch. The pieces are mainly made out of copper and cost no more than Rs 1,000. 

Talking about festive season which is upon us, the brand is also set to launch its Durga Puja collection which has six exclusive designs. As Mondal says, "Food is the common thread that binds the old and the new generation, especially when it comes to festivals. So, with our new collection, Le Spezie, we wanted to approach the spirit of Perthro in a fun, unique, interesting way where every piece is inspired by one Indian spice."

The collection consists of earrings, neckpieces, body chains and nose rings. Another interesting aspect of the brand is its unique and sustainable packaging. The pieces come wrapped in puchka leaf bowls, a much familiar sight in Bengal. Mondal's mother hand-stitches the pouches to eradicate the usage of plastic coverings and places the puchka donas inside to make sure they are parcelled with love.

