The drama of design

The third edition of AD Design Show 2021 offers a world of luxe possibilities

Published: 24th October 2021 05:00 AM

Home decor from Roche Bobois II

By Medha Dutta Yadav
When masters of design and decor come together under one roof, the result is pure magic. And so what if you can’t savour those design delights through touch and feel, you can enjoy them virtually and see what all there is on offer. Rolling out the third edition of AD Design Show 2021 in its digital format, Architectural Digest is enabling architects, designers and design lovers across the globe to witness and experience the best luxury offerings from the comfort of their homes. 

The show focuses on furniture, carpets, antiques, accessories, bathrooms, kitchens, lighting and paints, among others, with 90-plus homegrown and international brands showcasing their best works. The virtual edit boasts names such as Barovier & Toso, Carpet Cellar, Christofle, Diviana, Eggersmann by Plusch, Flos, Ikai Asai, Loco Design, Phantom Hands and more. We pick out a few that we thought you might like.

One of the world’s oldest masters of lighting design, Barovier & Toso, founded in 1295, is the legendary producer of Venetian glass and chandeliers. Based in Murano, Italy, this brand realises that the best way to keep a tradition alive is to actually live it. Little wonder that it digs deep into ancient secrets, but at the same time is also devoted to new ideas, in order to create lights that are unique and enlightening. On the same lines is Loco Design. Inspired by a heritage of fine craftsmanship and innovation, the brand’s vision is to create contemporary works in the fields of design, craft and enterprise.

Interiors by Bo Concept

Another participating brand, Timothy Oulton’s, believes in the vision of the world’s best gateway cities, and so Delhi was always on their mind. “Our partner Tarun Vadehra is a great fit for us—we have a shared passion for creating unique, handcrafted furniture, and we’re not afraid to push the envelope when it comes to design. India’s been evolving over the last few years. People are well-travelled, and they’ve started seeking out quality, world-class furniture to invest in. The pieces we make are built to last a lifetime,” says the spokesperson. 

Bengaluru-based Phantom Hands makes handcrafted, design-driven furniture. Focused on Indian Modernist design, the collections include re-editions of mid-century classics, as well as contemporary objects created in collaboration with acclaimed furniture and textile designers. 

Following the same vocabulary is Roche Bobois. The brand entered the Indian market roughly seven years ago with its flagship store in Mumbai in April 2014 with two more stores in Bengaluru and Delhi soon after. “Unfortunately, within four years of operation, we had to shut the stores in Delhi and Bengaluru. The exclusivity of any high-end international furniture brand in the mind of its consumers remains intact if there is only one flagship store. The larger base of customers prefers flying into Mumbai, which is not only the financial but also the design capital of India. We believe all brands should focus on operating from a single retail presence in Mumbai, and conduct pop-up exhibitions around India to maintain their brand’s exclusivity,” says the spokesperson.

Navin Khanna, Director, BoConcept India, one of the participants in the show, says, “With more than five years and six stores in India, we have seen a gradual increase in demand for minimalist and functional furniture. Our discerning customer base truly appreciates Danish design sensibilities. BoConcept’s philosophy is to have home designs that are made easy, have endless options, and actually reflect every individual’s personality.” The brand’s simple approach is probably what makes it such an international favourite. 

To visit the virtual exhibition, log on to www.addesignshow.in. On till November 30.

