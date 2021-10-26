STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Signature styles: Amp up your festive avatar with these jewellery trends

The celebration of festivities is thus an ode to this brilliance of Indian culture, and jewellery adornment, an ode to this patronage of royal splendour.

Published: 26th October 2021

Utsah Tanishq for Diwali

By Anuja Pandey
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The conch for the festive season has been blown with Dasara which now gives way to Deepavali, Bhai Dooj and others. We are a rich land of heritage, culture and history. India and her royalty have been a patron of art and magnificence. The opulence, regal grace and charisma of the royal pieces of jewellery are synonymous with royal identity and Indian festivals. The celebration of festivities is thus an ode to this brilliance of Indian culture, and jewellery adornment, an ode to this patronage of royal splendour.

An amalgamation of sensuality and sophistication is the trending look this season. The imperial beauty of diamonds, set with semi-precious coloured stones like rubies, emeralds, sapphires or amethysts, are taking centre stage, thereby making contemporary jewellery befitting for any occasion. 

Layered sets 
The layered look spells the unsaid glamour and charisma of a royal stature and upholds the grace and majestic look all the way. The three-tiered necklace takes inspiration from the Kings of Patialas whose designs highlighted the pearls and diamonds’ swirls, thus clubbing the royal look with a hint of modern glamour. 

Statement earrings 
If you want to make a fashion statement, then statement earrings are your best bet. They demand attention without having to go overboard with jewellery. Climbers, crawlers, ear cuffs, constellations... all of these make for great choices today. These earrings with detailed work and motifs inspired from nature sit beautifully on the ear lobes. 

Cuffs and armlets 
Bold and beautiful cuff bracelets will immediately make you the main character of any setting. The loud and proud cuffs that could be worn as armlets, bracelets or even as chokers are fashion statements today. Revathi Kant, chief design officer, Titan Company, says, “This year, the festive season is going to be all about celebrating today and the spirit to truly live it up. The trend in jewellery is shifting towards the ‘minimalism of maximalism’.

There is a significant inclination towards contemporary jewellery with a blend of both ethnicity and modernity. While layering chains and chokers are gaining huge attention, an amalgamation of geometric design in jewellery is becoming the ultimate trend. Also, while people are continuing to work in a hybrid environment, the ‘above the keyboard’ dressing uptrend has risen demand for statement earrings, ear cuffs, linear drop and studs. The festive look is incomplete without a glint of gold. The scintillating jewellery made from gold with embedded colourful stones seamlessly complements the traditional and Indo-western outfits to give an expansive look.”

Any well-crafted piece of jewellery is a sign of sophistication. Whatever it is, personal style has to be ageless regardless of fashion. So, adorn yourself with timeless elegance with these jewellery trends and be loud and be proud.

Anuja Pandey
(The author is a social media influencer @loftyspectrums and  lifestyle coach)

