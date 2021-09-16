STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decoding the outfit of the only Indian attendee of the 2021 Met Gala

Designer Farah Khan was inspired by the stars on the American Flag, which represent each of the 50 States of the USA. 

Published: 16th September 2021 11:38 AM

Sudha Reddy in the 2021 Met Gala.

Sudha Reddy in the 2021 Met Gala. (Photo | Instagram: @sudhareddy.official)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As Sudha Reddy, Hyderabad-Based philanthropist and director of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited, rubbed shoulders with A-listers on the Met Gala red carpet, we take a close look at her dreamy ensemble and decode her look

STATEMENT EAR CUFF
Designer Farah Khan was inspired by the stars on the American Flag, which represent each of the 50 States of the USA. “We decided to do something that would stand out amongst all the other fabulous designer creations at the MET, so I created this ear accessory that would be unique and iconic and yet one that would accentuate her (Sudha Reddy) almond-shaped expressive eyes and glide seamlessly along the contours of her face,” Farah wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Sudha flaunting the delicate work of art. The ear cuff with diamond-encrusted stars started from the cheek and extended into the hair. “The jewel is artistically interspersed with an array of diamond solitaires to give the piece an enchanting scintillating effect,” Farah added. It was crafted in 18kt gold with 35 carats of scintillating bezel set VVS diamonds.

ALSO READ: 'Tax The Rich', 'In Gay We Trust' and other bold fashion statements at Met Gala 2021

NAILS
Every piece in Sudha’s Met Gala ensemble had a high level of detail and definition; so were her embossed, golden nails. Done by New York-based nail artist Fleury Rose, it took nearly 12 hours over the course of two days to complete them. “Every aspect of her look for the evening was custom-made, from her gorgeous handembellished dress to her many diamond pieces... it was an honor to be a part of the talented team for her first time in attendance on fashion’s biggest night!,” Rose posted on Instagram along with a photo

MANE MATTERS
Sudha opted for a clean and sleek hairdo which was put together by New York’s Jasana Hair. The stylist, who has worked with big names such as Paris Hilton, Sistine Stallone and Lisa Rinna, tied up the tresses in a top-knot to add more drama and oomph to the entire look

GOWN
The exquisite couture hand beaded gown was designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. Describing it as “the mastership of Indian craftsmanship”, Sudha sported an opulent militaryinspired haute couture look. The bright gold sculptured gown, inspired by the American Revolution, took over 250 hours of work. It had a dramatic four-meter metallic train with a medley of hues borrowed from the American flag and was accented with 3D embellishments of Swarovski crystals, sequins and bugle beads. “We focused a lot on the detailing and employed the services of our skilled atelier artisans in order to ensure the outfit does full justice to her eclectic fashion aptitude,” Falguni Shane Peacock said

