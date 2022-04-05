HoopFloTour: Flow artiste Eshna Kutty on the hoop of hope

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Flow artiste Eshna Kutty shot to fame hula-hooping to AR Rahman's Genda Phool in a sari and sneakers. The videos made her an instant social media star - the instructor was in the city for a workshop as part of her HoopFloTour.

In a quick chat with The New Indian Express, she gets candid about what’s new with her, the comfy, breezy trend of hula hooping in a saree, her tour and more.

"I've been hula hooping since my childhood - from doing it alone in my bedroom to now sharing this flow art with thousands, it has been a fulfilling journey," says Eshna, who just concluded two workshops in the city that were sold out.

"I wasn't expecting such a response because the last two times I was here, the number didn't go beyond 20. From that to now an extra session than what was planned, is truly a dream come true. It only goes to show how the art form is growing gradually," says an elated Eshna.

She is touring 13 cities across the country as part of her summer edition of the HoopFloTour "hoping the hooping culture will grow leaps and bounds". Eshna is on a mission to break the stereotype of hula-hooping being a kids-only sport/art.

"My focus is on changing the target audience to adults. Today, I can proudly say that there are moms, dads and even grandparents joining my workshops - so that’s a success. One of my students is a 65-year-old!" she tells The New Indian Express.

She adds that hula-hooping is a fun, light way to stay fit. “It is not like some aggressive sport or workout or gym session that makes you tired, it is easy on the body yet so good for the core. We have people singing a jingle, laughing and celebrating with a series of claps every time a participant drops the hoop,” she laughs.

In her efforts to promote hooping, she donned a sari and sneakers and hooped her heart out in 2020. "I love wearing saris and because this art form was foreign to adults, I thought I could normalise it by draping a saree and doing it. People often connect skimpy clothes to fitness," she says.

"I wanted to send a message loud and clear that you can wear anything and flow light. Even the hoops from our store Hoop.flo, come in all shapes and sizes without sticking to the restrictive standard sizes that are sold elsewhere. We've also designed a pre-recorded course for the hula hoop which serves as a student dashboard with chapters that take you through the first few months of your journey," she adds.