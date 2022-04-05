This Ramzan, keep the bling at bay

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

Ramzan has just begun and so have the umpteen number of iftaar invites. The beauty that is Hyderabad just quadruples around this time from bustling markets and eateries offering haleem to iftar parties at homes, the city instantly lights up.

Whatever the occasion, Hyderabadis are all excited about making the best of this time of reflection and celebration with gusto. What's Ramzan and Eid without some decking up and posing for the 'gram'! Here's some help to do that just right.

According to fashion designers, since it is summer, the first way to dress well this festive season is to ditch anything that makes you feel uncomfortable. "Choose light fabrics such as cotton and go for light colours. Play around with sleeves, and see-through kurtas are a great way to stay breezy in this scorching heat. Patialas, pallazos and skirts are a great way to feel light; now is the time to bring them all out of your wardrobe. When in doubt, tread the Indo-western path - a pretty skirt with a trendy top works wonders," says designer Harsha Nuthakki.

To top of the different looks, most women love to flaunt their crowning glory. But, this season, try pulling your locks into a messy bun, or a loose, unkempt braid or a simple, elegant ponytail with jhumkas, she says.

Mercy Rithika, another designer from the city, suggests opting for colours such as blues, yellows and purples. "Not only are these trending, they are also very breathable," she says. Fabrics like Ikat are a great way to feel comfortable and look festive.

"Keep jewellery, too, to the minimum. Your neck is where you tend to sweat a lot, especially if you decide to wear your hair down. So, keep your heavy gold jewellery for the winters and go for light, imitation jewellery which are in vogue these days. A statement locket should seal the deal," she tells The New Indian Express.

Celebrity fashion designer Sanjay David says festivals are the best time to try something new and different from your regular wardrobe. "Kaftans not only make you stand out, but are also pretty light and keep you comfortable around this season," he says.

He adds that while one can risk choosing uncomfortable, sparkly clothing, floaty, floral gowns are a safer bet. For men, handloom kurtas and shirts are trending this season. "Not only are they environment-friendly and ethical, but they also take your overall look a notch higher."

Coming to accessories, totes are lightweight and a great option to carry all your essentials. "Keep the bling at bay. Try loose anarkalis, lighter dupattas and a pastel palette. Complete the look with flats or smaller heels that are not too flashy," Sanjay says.

Mercy seconds him and adds that potlis are a great way to carry your things without sweating it out. This is also the best time to try the no-base-makeup look. "Keep it light, minimal and play around with colourful shades. Focus on the eyes and let your skin breathe. Layering too many products not only makes you sweat, but is bad for the skin too," Mercy says.