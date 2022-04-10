STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fun and Function  

Sources Unlimited unveils a new range of coffee tables designed by the famous Jamie Hayon for Bosa.
Published: 10th April 2022

Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Always admired the bright, bold, and beautiful world of flamboyant Spanish artist-designer Jaime Hayon? Well, now get coffee tables designed by him right here in India. The Valencia-based genius whose innovative work blurs the lines between art, decoration, and design, has designed a range of T-tables for Italian furniture brand Bosa, which is now available in the country through Sources Unlimited retails high-end international furniture, accessories, and lighting solutions in the Indian market.

Functional, simple and organic, this series of ceramic coffee tables are easy to hold and move around.  Meant as an auxiliary small table to be placed near a chair, sofa or lounger, it can be used both as support and as a decor element. The T-table can be set alone or in a pack, reminding us of a bunch of mushrooms in a forest.

Add pizzazz to dull corners or give that prim sofa a companion with these awe-inspiring yet practical coffee tables that exhibit elegant designs and luxurious materials.

The ceramic objects and accessories collection by Bosa not only expresses the full range of its crafting expertise, but also its ceaseless experimentation with the potential of ceramic, with the aim of transforming formal and functional conventions into new interpretations, functions, and fantastic worlds.

