Affordable chic

By Express News Service

After launching four stores across India, affordable designerware brand Aarké Ritu Kumar has now expanded its retail footprint to Gurugram. With elegant interiors and minimalist styling, bearing the design aesthetic of Aarké, the sprawling 10,000-plus sq ft space beautifully captures the culture and aesthetics of the brand. With a wide range of everyday wear in a kaleidoscope of colours and cuts, it is sure to appeal to old Ritu Kumar fans and new converts alike.

Speaking on the occasion of the opening, Amrish Kumar, Managing Director and Creative Director, Aarké, said, “Our new space captures the true ethos of the brand and welcomes all our patrons to experience the essence of the brand firsthand.”

The brand is in an expansion phase, and within just a year of its inception, is looking at opening more stores in Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Siliguri, Indore, Mumbai, Rajkot and Pune. The aim is to bring quality, credibility, and affordability to the market with a collection that includes kurtas, tunics, dresses, suit-sets, tops and bottom wear, all catering to the various needs of a multitasking urban woman.

Besides the new store in Gurugram, the brand currently retails through its other stores in Mumbai, Bangalore and Jalandhar, along with its website, www.Aarke.in and portals such as Myntra, Tata Cliq and Nykaa Fashion.