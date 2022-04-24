An Icon Revisited: Up Series armchair

By Express News Service

When renowned Italian architect, artist and designer Gaetano Pesce created the ‘Up Series’ back in 1969, it took the world of design by storm with its expressive contours and elastic fabric upholstery. With its voluptuous shape, metaphor for a large womb, the armchair called to mind ancient statues of the goddesses of fertility. A spherical ottoman tied to the armchair contrasts the image of comfort and convenience with a more figurative one of a woman with a ball and chain tied to her foot.

“I believe that women have always unwittingly been their own jailers. This is why I decided to give this armchair the shape of a woman with a ball and chain, reflecting the traditional image of a prisoner,” Pesce had said about the design.

Now, 50 years on, B&B Italia, a world leader in contemporary furnishings, revisits the epochal design with a special edition, ‘Up Series Armchair 2000’. Poised midway between design and art, this innovative solution originates from B&B Italia’s extensive technological knowhow in terms of polyurethane injection moulding.

The most eye-catching among the armchairs is the ‘UP5_6’ created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original design. It is also available in a junior version for kids aged three and upwards. A perfect replica of the original design, only smaller. The series also includes the ‘UP7 foot’, a large sculptural object in painted polyurethane that poses as an archaeological relic of the modern era. Available at Scala Home’s newly launched flagship store of B&B Italia and Flos in New Delhi.