STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

An Icon Revisited: Up Series armchair

Scala Home brings to India the iconic Up Series armchair by B&B Italia.
 

Published: 24th April 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Up Series armchair by B&B Italia

By Express News Service

When renowned Italian architect, artist and designer Gaetano Pesce created the ‘Up Series’ back in 1969, it took the world of design by storm with its expressive contours and elastic fabric upholstery. With its voluptuous shape, metaphor for a large womb, the armchair called to mind ancient statues of the goddesses of fertility. A spherical ottoman tied to the armchair contrasts the image of comfort and convenience with a more figurative one of a woman with a ball and chain tied to her foot. 

“I believe that women have always unwittingly been their own jailers. This is why I decided to give this armchair the shape of a woman with a ball and chain, reflecting the traditional image of a prisoner,” Pesce had said about the design.

Now, 50 years on, B&B Italia, a world leader in contemporary furnishings, revisits the epochal design with a special edition, ‘Up Series Armchair 2000’. Poised midway between design and art, this innovative solution originates from B&B Italia’s extensive technological knowhow in terms of polyurethane injection moulding. 

The most eye-catching among the armchairs is the ‘UP5_6’ created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original design. It is also available in a junior version for kids aged three and upwards. A perfect replica of the original design, only smaller. The series also includes the ‘UP7 foot’, a large sculptural object in painted polyurethane that poses as an archaeological relic of the modern era. Available at Scala Home’s newly launched flagship store of B&B Italia and Flos in New Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gaetano Pesce Up Series B&B Italia Up Series Armchair 2000
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp