'House of Knots', reviving carpet-weaving traditions of India

By Express News Service

The technique is old, but the patterns are new. This aptly describes the debut collection launched by the House of Knots, specifically for the contemporary home. This also marks the beginning of a new journey for the brand as it seeks to not only revive the carpet-weaving traditions of India but also empower designers and artisans along the way.

Called ‘Longing,’ the collection has been created in collaboration with interior designer Eshita Marwah and is an introduction to the brand’s design philosophy, which expands upon three decades of experience in manufacturing and exporting worldwide.

Marwah’s concept emerged from her experience of isolation during the pandemic. The designer found solace in her memories of travel and, inspired by the souvenirs she had collected over the years, created

a fantastical world in which cities and natural landscapes attain an ethereal, dreamlike quality. Her abstract visions, told through captivating visual details and soothing, natural tones, entice audiences to discover the many worlds that exist in their own imaginations.

The earth-washed ‘Cityscape’ rug is a homage to urban landscapes; the deep blues and rich reds of ‘Into the wild depths’ reflect the palette of the natural world; in ‘Lost Stories’, the everyday joys of street life, which often go unnoticed, take on a whimsical quality.

The rugs are manufactured in all-natural materials, most notably New Zealand Wool and viscose, while all dyes are 100 per cent azo-free. The brand also aims to make its manufacturing process completely sustainable by 2025.

