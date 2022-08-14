Italian ceramics brand Bosa is sending positive message as the iconic smiley turns 50

By Express News Service

The iconic smiley is 50 years old, and to celebrate this golden milestone, Bosa, an Italian ceramics and furniture brand, is sending out an extremely positive message—let’s remember to practise the art of cheerfulness every day, and always take the time to smile. The mediums for these messages are two special editions of the brand’s Dab Penguin designed by Vittorio Gennari, released alongside a limited edition set of three Spheres decorated by artist André Saraiva, especially for this occasion. Dab Penguin wears the iconic smile in two different versions by Smiley Design Studio, both of which highlight the artistic and ideological affinity of the two companies that have always spread joy and positive energy through their distinctive creations. The first, Happy Penguin, has a multitude of smileys, cleverly positioned to emphasise the interplay of light and shadow, which defines his three-dimensional ceramic structure. Flex Penguin takes us back to the origins of the dab, a pose that came up in the American hip-hop scene (to which its diamond necklace refers)––a simple gesture that since its invention, has symbolised affirmation and the courage to be yourself. Finally, the limited-edition set of three Spheres, with its exuberant combination of hues, icons and graffiti, make every space playful and colourful, conveying a message of resistance despite everyday problems and difficulties. All of these have been brought to India by Sources Unlimited, which is among the largest importers of luxury home décor brands, with stores in Delhi and Mumbai.