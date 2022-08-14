Time for men to take notes on hair problems and natural solutions to it

suparna trikha By

Express News Service

In this column, we have only talked about skin and hair care for women. However, it is just as essential for men to look after their skin and hair. Not just skin and hair care, what astounds me is seeing men wearing black shoes with brown trousers, and brown shoes with grey trousers.

Colour co-ordination is an important aspect of one’s personality and it is essential to follow a few simple rules when it comes to dressing. Grey socks, brown shoes, and blue trousers are total disasters, so do not even try matching them. Stick to blue, grey, and black in combination. Believe me, these will not only complement each other but are also the right hues to be co-ordinated.

Besides this, when it comes to browns, mix them with beige, cream, tan, khaki, lemon, moss green, etc., as these natural tones are quite appealing. Once you have tried and tested such shades, figure out what looks best on you. I have come across many men who try to copy the looks of male models from advertisements and films, but in vain. The result is them looking like complete disasters all while being uncomfortable with their attire. It is important to wear what makes you comfortable and confident.

Even your hairstyle is something that you need to be comfortable with. I remember, many years ago, when I had just acquired my first job in an ad agency, there was a male colleague who was so conscious of his hairstyle that he would try to keep it in place with an awkward uncertainty about himself. After every lunch break, he would go to the washroom to comb his hair and would avoid stepping out of the office after hours unless he felt secure that every strand was in its place. I, too, as a youngster—along with my other women colleagues—was conscious about looks to a major extent. However, that doesn’t come close to how conscious he was. I suppose he is happily married now, and hopefully his wife has been able to drill some sense into him.

Speaking of hair makes me want to talk about men’s hair problems and trust me, they have these in plenty. In fact, most of the time men do not do not worry about it much, which actually makes things worse.

Let us discuss a few hair problems faced by men, and their natural solutions.

RECEDING HAIRLINE AND BALDING: One might hardly come across many bald women but there are plenty of bald men out there. Baldness is often hereditary and at times, related to hormone changes. I do not know, when it comes to head massages, why is it that men think it is okay to go for the champi head massage. Be gentle when massaging the scalp; do this in slow circulating motion with a mixture of almond and castor oil mixed in equal proportions. Follow this with hair steaming. Most people start using hair oil only when they begin losing their hair, but this should be done in advance. Henna also helps promote hair growth and is a natural conditioner. Use henna for the natural sheen it leaves on the hair that also makes it look thicker.

Besides hair care, a well-balanced diet that is high in protein is essential.

DANDRUFF: I have seen many men who suffer from dandruff, which leads to hair loss and even results in pimples. It is important to keep the hair away from the forehead, as many times.

Stress, irregular diet, lack of exercise, lack of water, etc., can cause dandruff. Never share your comb with someone else as dandruff is infectious. Use coconut oil and apply the juice of one lemon to the scalp. Leave it for about an hour, then wash off with shampoo. This should be done twice a week for a month.

You can also apply powdered fenugreek mixed with lemon juice to the hair. Apply to the scalp for 30 to 40 minutes and wash off with a mild shampoo. Along with this, drink at least 10 to 12 glasses of water a day, and eat fresh fruits and salads.

Also, try this easy hair pack: Take 2tsp of amla powder, 2tsp of shikakai powder; 2tsp of fenugreek powder, and 2tsp of reetha powder. Mix this with 2 eggs and lemon juice. Apply this on your scalp and hair. Shampoo and wash after 40 minutes. If you do not have time for such a long regimen, use a glass of strained tea water with 1tsp of vinegar and the juice of half a lemon. Apply this mixture to your hair during the last rinse every time you shampoo. This, when done regularly, can reduce dandruff over a period of time.

PREMATURE GREYING: Another hereditary problem, premature greying is the result of stress and tension. An excellent remedy is to peel green oranges and soak the peel in almond oil. Allow it to stay for two or three weeks. Strain the liquid after the third week, and massage into the scalp regularly. This is an excellent cure for premature greying.

You can also boil 2tsp of amla powder in an iron vessel until it is totally mashed. Add this to henna and soak overnight. Apply in the morning and leave for at least two hours. Wash off with water. Do not shampoo as this reduces the strong colour.

Now that we have tackled some problems for men, I hope this article encourages men to be conscious about their beauty regimen, and realise that skin and hair care is not just a woman's prerogative!

Have a burning beauty question? Suparna Trikha (Instagram @suparnatrikha) is a beauty and nature care expert who can give you the answers you need.

Send in your queries at tmsfeature@newindianexpress.com

In this column, we have only talked about skin and hair care for women. However, it is just as essential for men to look after their skin and hair. Not just skin and hair care, what astounds me is seeing men wearing black shoes with brown trousers, and brown shoes with grey trousers. Colour co-ordination is an important aspect of one’s personality and it is essential to follow a few simple rules when it comes to dressing. Grey socks, brown shoes, and blue trousers are total disasters, so do not even try matching them. Stick to blue, grey, and black in combination. Believe me, these will not only complement each other but are also the right hues to be co-ordinated. Besides this, when it comes to browns, mix them with beige, cream, tan, khaki, lemon, moss green, etc., as these natural tones are quite appealing. Once you have tried and tested such shades, figure out what looks best on you. I have come across many men who try to copy the looks of male models from advertisements and films, but in vain. The result is them looking like complete disasters all while being uncomfortable with their attire. It is important to wear what makes you comfortable and confident. Even your hairstyle is something that you need to be comfortable with. I remember, many years ago, when I had just acquired my first job in an ad agency, there was a male colleague who was so conscious of his hairstyle that he would try to keep it in place with an awkward uncertainty about himself. After every lunch break, he would go to the washroom to comb his hair and would avoid stepping out of the office after hours unless he felt secure that every strand was in its place. I, too, as a youngster—along with my other women colleagues—was conscious about looks to a major extent. However, that doesn’t come close to how conscious he was. I suppose he is happily married now, and hopefully his wife has been able to drill some sense into him. Speaking of hair makes me want to talk about men’s hair problems and trust me, they have these in plenty. In fact, most of the time men do not do not worry about it much, which actually makes things worse. Let us discuss a few hair problems faced by men, and their natural solutions. RECEDING HAIRLINE AND BALDING: One might hardly come across many bald women but there are plenty of bald men out there. Baldness is often hereditary and at times, related to hormone changes. I do not know, when it comes to head massages, why is it that men think it is okay to go for the champi head massage. Be gentle when massaging the scalp; do this in slow circulating motion with a mixture of almond and castor oil mixed in equal proportions. Follow this with hair steaming. Most people start using hair oil only when they begin losing their hair, but this should be done in advance. Henna also helps promote hair growth and is a natural conditioner. Use henna for the natural sheen it leaves on the hair that also makes it look thicker. Besides hair care, a well-balanced diet that is high in protein is essential. DANDRUFF: I have seen many men who suffer from dandruff, which leads to hair loss and even results in pimples. It is important to keep the hair away from the forehead, as many times. Stress, irregular diet, lack of exercise, lack of water, etc., can cause dandruff. Never share your comb with someone else as dandruff is infectious. Use coconut oil and apply the juice of one lemon to the scalp. Leave it for about an hour, then wash off with shampoo. This should be done twice a week for a month. You can also apply powdered fenugreek mixed with lemon juice to the hair. Apply to the scalp for 30 to 40 minutes and wash off with a mild shampoo. Along with this, drink at least 10 to 12 glasses of water a day, and eat fresh fruits and salads. Also, try this easy hair pack: Take 2tsp of amla powder, 2tsp of shikakai powder; 2tsp of fenugreek powder, and 2tsp of reetha powder. Mix this with 2 eggs and lemon juice. Apply this on your scalp and hair. Shampoo and wash after 40 minutes. If you do not have time for such a long regimen, use a glass of strained tea water with 1tsp of vinegar and the juice of half a lemon. Apply this mixture to your hair during the last rinse every time you shampoo. This, when done regularly, can reduce dandruff over a period of time. PREMATURE GREYING: Another hereditary problem, premature greying is the result of stress and tension. An excellent remedy is to peel green oranges and soak the peel in almond oil. Allow it to stay for two or three weeks. Strain the liquid after the third week, and massage into the scalp regularly. This is an excellent cure for premature greying. You can also boil 2tsp of amla powder in an iron vessel until it is totally mashed. Add this to henna and soak overnight. Apply in the morning and leave for at least two hours. Wash off with water. Do not shampoo as this reduces the strong colour. Now that we have tackled some problems for men, I hope this article encourages men to be conscious about their beauty regimen, and realise that skin and hair care is not just a woman's prerogative! Have a burning beauty question? Suparna Trikha (Instagram @suparnatrikha) is a beauty and nature care expert who can give you the answers you need. Send in your queries at tmsfeature@newindianexpress.com