Sculpt that perfect shadow

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The trend of ‘tantouring’ is taking TikTok, Instagram and YouTube by storm! and if you’re someone who has been wanting to try this look, we speak to dermatologists and makeup artists who share with CE what the concept is all about and how one can get the look right.

To begin with, Dr Keerthana Kalva, chief aesthetic dermatologist at Inform Clinic, Jubilee Hills says that given our Indian skin, we tan a lot, so the concept of tantouring isn’t the biggest trend in India yet. “Using products to give a ‘tanny’ look or enhance the contours we already have isn’t a great choice by many with a darker skin tone. I’m fact, most of us suffer from hyperpigmentation and use various products to remove tan. For those trying to completely change their skin tone, the application of several products to tan their skin can sometimes damage the skin and lead to worse cases of hyperpigmentation,” she warns, adding that it would be a lot more difficult to give an even-toned appearance.

While Dr Shazia, a cosmetic physician, too seconds Dr Keerthana in saying that tantouring is not a great trend for Indians yet, she says, each to their own. She explains the concept saying that it is a process where one uses of self-tanner for semipermanent makeup or semipermanent tattooing with the help of a cream or serum. “This is usually applied in places where you ideally contour. It’s the application of a darker shadow in the face, neck, nose etc., where the lighter parts of the face are highlighted and the darker, contoured parts disappear into a shadow, giving one a sculpted look,” she tells CE.

“This is great for high cheekbones, hiding one’s double chin, a sculpted jawline, even elongating the neck, fake abs too,” she adds. Dr Shazia says that this is safe for the skin more than real tan and is non-carcinogenic where the products leave a tiny that goes away in a couple of days. However, she adds caution, saying, “Make sure you contour in the right areas, otherwise you could end up looking funny. The added advantage of taning without sun exposure us great and safe for your skin.”

