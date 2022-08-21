Cane Boutique, the home decor brand unveils new outdoor series

By Express News Service

Bespoke furniture and home décor brand Cane Boutique has launched a new range of water-resistant furniture with sleek lines, stylish rope weaves and canvas fabrics to spruce up your outdoors. The light, easy-to-move-around pieces are versatile enough to be used in compact balconies, large terraces, poolsides and gardens alike.

The pieces include the Rays Outdoor Set, which is made with a sleek frame and grey outdoor rope weave, complemented with bright canvas cushions. The flat rope weave and flat arms of the Diamondy Set make it comfortable for long hours. Then there’s the Twirl Set, a trendy design with a monochrome colour combination.

You can also pick individual chairs, like the Darcy Lounge Chair, a high-back comfortable chair with weave details and a side table with a black glass top. There’s also the Eda Corner Chair with a comfortable seat depth, making it ideal to sit back and enjoy the outdoors. Available at its Bengaluru store and on its website, www.caneboutique.com

