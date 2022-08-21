Home Lifestyle Fashion

Cane Boutique, the home decor brand unveils new outdoor series

The pieces include the Rays Outdoor Set, which is made with a sleek frame and grey outdoor rope weave, complemented with bright canvas cushions.

Published: 21st August 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Cane Boutique

Cane Boutique

By Express News Service

Bespoke furniture and home décor brand Cane Boutique has launched a new range of water-resistant furniture with sleek lines, stylish rope weaves and canvas fabrics to spruce up your outdoors. The light, easy-to-move-around pieces are versatile enough to be used in compact balconies, large terraces, poolsides and gardens alike.

The pieces include the Rays Outdoor Set, which is made with a sleek frame and grey outdoor rope weave, complemented with bright canvas cushions. The flat rope weave and flat arms of the Diamondy Set make it comfortable for long hours. Then there’s the Twirl Set, a trendy design with a monochrome colour combination.

You can also pick individual chairs, like the Darcy Lounge Chair, a high-back comfortable chair with weave details and a side table with a black glass top. There’s also the Eda Corner Chair with a comfortable seat depth, making it ideal to sit back and enjoy the outdoors. Available at its Bengaluru store and  on its website, www.caneboutique.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bespoke furniture Cane Boutique Rays Outdoor set
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp