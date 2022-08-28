Check out lifestyle brand Ellementry’s latest range of naperies here

Home Lifestyle Fashion

There’s no denying that a well-laid-out table adds to the dining experience. Good food served in beautiful dishes set on pretty table linen certainly makes for a satisfying meal, which is why you need to check out lifestyle brand Ellementry’s latest range of naperies, which serve both aesthetics and practical functions.

Handcrafted in different shades and styles for dining and kitchen areas, the linen lineup has nine tasteful collections—Statico, Mellow, Lienzo, Untied Teal, Sapphire, Inky, Aster, Fresca and Spring Belle. They comprise table runners, placemats, napkins and dish towels.

For the dining table, there’s Statico, a unique union of dark and light, inspired by the haziness of a static screen to accentuate brightly coloured serveware. Mellow is a soothing yellow-hued range that is warm and inviting, while Lienzo comes in canvas quality and abstract artistry. Aster adds an extra dab of detail in a subtle monochrome that complements various tableware and serveware.

There’s a range of blues too—Sapphire, Inky and Untied Teal. Sapphire comes in a sophisticated royal blue, Inky has unorthodox designs of ink-blotted patterns and Untied Teal has a casual and friendly vibe with its raw, unstitched borders.

The kitchen series, which consists of dish towels, includes Fresca in contrasting botanic motifs and Spring Belle that brings the freshness of spring right into your home. Available at Ellementry stores in Delhi, Gurugram, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kochi and Bengaluru, and online on www.ellementry.com.

