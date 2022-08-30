Accessories maketh a man!

Sharmistha Ghosal By

Express News Service

Dapper actor Rahul Khanna’s recent debut into the world of fashion with RKXC, a collaboration with luxe accessories label Chokore, has only underscored his fun, understated yet elegant sense of fashion. We talk to the actor about how he channeled his sartorial preferences to come up with this range. Excerpts:

What made you take the plunge into designing for men?

I’ve always been interested in style and I have a definite point of view about what I like. When Chokore approached me, it felt like a chance to do something creative and different. The inspiration for the capsule collection was my own accessories drawer and my experiences sourcing items for it. I believe every person’s closet should contain a few staples that never go out of style and be of a quality that could, realistically, be passed down to the next generation. I discovered while hunting for accessories that classic pieces, if easily available, were either of low-quality or came at ultra-luxury price points. So, I set about assembling what I consider to be the foundation blocks on which a modern Indian person can build a world-class accessory collection.

What’s the collection like?

At the heart of the RKXC collection are ‘investment pieces.’ The solid navy and black ties and the classic white linen and silk pocket squares. I’ve chosen other items in creative designs and colours to help express facets of one’s personality, or for specific occasions. This collection is for the modern Indian man and wherever possible, I tried to incorporate references to India and Indian design while keeping the collection refined. For instance, we have a few pocket squares named after Indian cities like Agra, Gulmarg, Jodhpur, and Panjim. There are two pocket squares—The Eagle Has Landed and Where Eagles Dare—featuring reproductions of original works by renowned Indian wildlife artist Carl D’Silva. Our limited edition Benares pocket squares are woven exclusively by master craftsmen in Varanasi. There’s even a deep red necktie called Chili.

What do you prefer—formal or informal dressing?

I like a mix of both. For instance, I love the look of a formal suit with smart sneakers or a casual suit with a bow tie. I like the Italian concept of spezzato, which is mixing suits up—wearing the jacket from one suit with pants of another. I feel one should put some thought and effort into what they are wearing, whether it’s a casual or formal occasion.

The biggest fashion faux pas men make?

Not tailoring their clothes. Not every human body is the same. Often, even off-the-rack, ready-made garments benefit from refinement by a tailor. I dislike seeing men wearing pants that bunch up at the ankles or are being held up by a belt because the waist is too big or jacket sleeves are so long, they almost cover the thumbs.

Your wardrobe essentials for summer and winter...

Lots of lightweight cotton button down shirts and unstructured suits in linen, cotton and seersucker for summer. Also, no-show socks to wear inside shoes for that ‘no-sock’ look. For winter, I love a knitted wool tie, a cosy scarf or shawl, and a warm jacket.

Rs 2,000 onwards.

Available online.

