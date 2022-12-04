Home Lifestyle Fashion

Out and About: House of AC unveils the Folio Armchair by Italian outdoor furniture brand 'Nardi'

With the belief that design can make everyday lives better and meaningful, House of AC also curates thoughtful spaces that bring out the customer’s personal style and evoke emotions.

Armchair from an Italian outdoor-furniture brand 'Nardi'

By Express News Service

When looking for form with function, the brand to seek is Kolkata-based House of AC, which works with different communities in the art and design sectors to create unique furniture and decor accents that are not only beautiful but comfortable as well.

Their Folio Armchair from Nardi, an Italian outdoor-furniture brand, is a case in point. Available in two variations—an armchair and a rocking chair—these are made of recyclable fibreglass resin with a perforated square pattern and a matte finish.

The base of the rocking chair consists of two curved polypropylene glides that can be attached to the chair instead of the feet to obtain the enchanting swinging movement.

This distinctive outdoor furniture range exhibits intricate, fine craftsmanship and timeless glamour. Drawing inspiration from the minimal elegance of geometry, this range strikes a taut balance between creativity and sophistication that makes it aesthetically pleasing and highly functional.

House of AC is the brainchild of interior and furniture designer, Amit Choudhary who, since 1999, has had a long stint as a designer of high-end residential and corporate projects. After more than two decades in the business, his flagship store, the Art Collection (AC) has now been renamed as House of AC. High-quality raw materials, thoughtful design and in-depth research ensure that their products are both one-of-a-kind and timeless.

