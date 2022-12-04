Rent-a-Robe: Aanchal Saini's clothing and accessories rental service 'Flyrobe' flying off the shelves

Noor Anand Chawla By

Express News Service

"My closet is full, yet I have nothing to wear," was a common refrain that Mumbai-based Aanchal Saini always heard from friends and family. Unlike most people though, she decided to do something about it. And so was born Flyrobe, a clothing and accessories rental service where one can access everything from casual dresses to designer wedding outfits, at just 10 per cent of the retail price.

You would think that the pandemic may have put a dampener on people wanting to ‘rent’ clothes that had been worn by others, yet data proves otherwise.

According to Market Data Forecast, the global online fashion rental market is set to double in size to more than USD 2 billion by 2026 compared to 2021. This projection is most evident in the growing acceptance of Flyrobe’s services, which claims its rental business has actually soared post-pandemic.

Flyrobe's bridal collections

Despite the traditional Indian mindset of wearing new clothes, especially for weddings, Saini says she has seen people accept rental services readily in the last couple of years. “The pandemic instilled a major financial insecurity in Indians as many people lost their jobs or had to endure pay cuts. Indians are now more cost-conscious and believe that rental services like ours help them save time, money and other resources,” she explains.

With consumers of the post-Covid era becoming more conscious of their purchasing behaviour, single-use outfits like bridal lehengas, gowns and sherwanis for grooms are almost never worn twice. Instead of overspending on these, and then stashing them away into precious storage, the shift to rentals makes sense, she says, adding that it’s a sensible move for the environment as well.

“Rentals are certainly a solution to the overproduction and wastage issue of the fashion industry. By renting outfits multiple times, it keeps them in circulation for as long as possible,” she adds.

Flyrobe’s inventory is divided into two categories—company-owned and marketplace. The latter is further divided into clothes sourced directly from designers or those which are pre-used but in good condition from the wardrobes of customers. In both cases, the owner of the product receives a percentage of rent every time a product is rented.

Though there is no limit to the number of clothes one can rent at a time, a refundable security deposit adds an extra layer of protection against damage. Mostly, the model works on advance bookings, but in cities where Flyrobe has brick-and-mortar stores, one can also pick items on the day itself.

