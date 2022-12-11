Home Lifestyle Fashion

Coonoor chic cottage done right

A peek into an elegant vacation home in the hills of Coonoor that has all the charm of a cozy country manor.
 

Published: 11th December 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Ingeniously blurring the boundary between indoors and outdoors, this cozy and chic holiday home is a picture of rustic charm, but done on a much more sophisticated scale.

By Manjul Misra
Express News Service

Perched atop a cliff on the rolling hills of Coonoor is a home crafted to commune with the natural landscape. Ingeniously blurring the boundary between indoors and outdoors, it is a picture of rustic charm, but done on a much more sophisticated scale.

The understated elegance starts with the muted Oxford grey walls and walnut wood floor, carried forward by a palette of rich maroons and earthy greens. Past the foyer and library, a lounge and formal living space flow into an open kitchen-diner with the master and guest rooms not far beyond. 

“The house has been designed for entertaining family and friends, especially house guests, because the owners live abroad and use it as their vacation home, when in India,” says designer Neeta Kumar, Creative Head, Inhabit Design Studio in Hyderabad, Hence, it needed to be both a sociable space to accommodate many, as well as an intimate nook just for them. 

Neeta Kumar of Inhabit
Design Studio

Accordingly, there’s ample room to relax and unwind in this 3,500 sqft home with multiple sitting areas all around. Sharing space with the living room, yet distinctly carving a niche of its own, the lounge is perfect to soak in the morning light over a cup of coffee. The bedrooms, however, are private retreats that maintain a low-key yet luxe feel. 

In keeping with the quaint-cottage feel, most of the furniture has been painted in pastel hues. Crafted from scratch by Kumar’s in-house furniture design studio, Inhabit Furniture Co. A special feature are the wardrobes designed to suit Coonoor’s wet climate with louvered shutters that help keep moisture at bay.

Plush rugs, premium fabrics, and carefully curated art complete the cozy yet chic picture. Ultimately, and very evidently, this intimate and chic holiday home carries all the charm and quaintness characteristic of a countryside manor.

