Make room for the groom

Premium menswear brand Blackberrys launches a new collection for the wedding and festive season.

‘FitForTheBigDay.’ 

By Express News Service

With the wedding season upon us, it’s not only brides and bridesmaids who need to look good, the groom and his best men, too, need to up their fashion game. Which is why Blackberrys has come out with its new collection called ‘FitForTheBigDay.’ 

The exclusive line has been designed with the quintessential man in mind, featuring a range of seasonal hues and styles that are sure to make any groom and his gang look the best on that big day. Comprising ensembles for every wedding event, from cocktails to sangeet and wedding day to reception, the range includes suits, tuxedos, blazers as well as ethnic wear such as sherwani and bandhgalas. All in a wide range of colours, fabrics, and styles.

Speaking about the collection, Nitin Mohan, co-founder and director, Blackberrys says, “The pieces are versatile, timeless, and comfortable and marry art and class with finesse and functionality. The exciting and diverse range empowers men to reimagine their sartorial choices for weddings, festivals, or any big celebration.”

For the past 30 years, Delhi-based Blackberrys has been a trusted name in menswear. With its deep understanding of modern Indian men, the brand promises to help customers write their unique success stories while staying sharp and stylish. 

Starting with formal wear like trousers, suits, jackets, and blazers, the brand later added semi-formal and casual offerings such as Khakis, shirts, denim, T-shirts and innerwear, and even shoes and accessories. For a truly customised experience, it also welcomes discerning customers to book an in-store appointment and enjoy personalised service.

