STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Novel creations of a close-knit crew

Experience a sense of nostalgia through products by this Delhi-based small business that aims to revive the art of knitting.

Published: 01st February 2022 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kritika Sondhi (L) and Asha Puri

Kritika Sondhi (L) and Asha Puri. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Dyuti Roy
Express News Service

Most of us are filled with nostalgia when we recount childhood memories of winters, which often include watching our grandmothers basking in the sun while knitting throughout the day. In fact, for many people, winter clothes usually mean knitted products crafted by their grandmothers.

It was no different for Kritika Sondhi (29), who had grown up seeing her maternal grandmother Asha Puri (76) knit during her free time.

Kritika discovered the marvels of knitting when she was living with Puri in her Janakpuri home. "I was between jobs at that time and was looking to pursue a new activity. I would see my nani knitting during her free time and decided to try my hand at it," she shares. 

When Kritika posted pictures of the products that she crafted with her grandmother on Instagram, she realised that selling knitwear could turn into a lucrative business. "Many of my friends who had lost their grandmothers or did not have anyone to make handmade clothes for them started asking me if I would sell these products to them," she mentions.

With that in mind, Kritika, her mother Neeru Sondhi (55), and Puri, founded the small business 'With Love From Granny' (WLFG) on Instagram in 2018. 

Creating an identity

Offering a range of knitted and crocheted products, WLFG - they now have a website - aims to prove that knitting is more than just an 'old woman hobby'. Hoping to revive the art through this venture, Kritika shares, "When I started knitting, it was not popular."

"However, there is so much scope in it. It is a therapeutic activity. It is not just the fact that knitted and crocheted products can be passed down through generations. With so many options to choose from, it is also an avenue for people who want to explore their creativity," she adds.

For Puri, who has been knitting for more than 50 years now, this venture goes beyond a business. It is also a way to create an identity for herself. She finally has a platform to showcase her skills and the hard work she puts into making these products.

"Earlier, nani would feel guilty about charging money for her products. Now, she has gained confidence and has become a successful entrepreneur. That change in her mindset has happened because she received a lot of validation for her work. She looks forward to winters now," Kritika points out. 

Not just for 'nani'

Their current team of 30 homemakers from different parts of Delhi-NCR has been trained in knitting and crocheting by Puri. In 2020, WLFG launched 'Project Neeshka', an initiative that employs women from lower-income groups. Now they have trained and employed 16 women from an underserved community in Delhi.  

Currently focusing on transforming their knitwear venture into a B2B model, Kritika shares, "Seasonal retail is doing pretty well for us actually, and I believe venturing into the B2B market is a way of growing and sustaining ourselves for the future."

Hoping to take the legacy forward, she concludes, "The venture was never a profit-making business. Our reason to start WLFG was emotional and it is a legacy that we want to take forward."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
With Love From Granny Kritika Sondhi Asha Puri Knitting
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp