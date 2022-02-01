Novel creations of a close-knit crew

Dyuti Roy By

Most of us are filled with nostalgia when we recount childhood memories of winters, which often include watching our grandmothers basking in the sun while knitting throughout the day. In fact, for many people, winter clothes usually mean knitted products crafted by their grandmothers.

It was no different for Kritika Sondhi (29), who had grown up seeing her maternal grandmother Asha Puri (76) knit during her free time.

Kritika discovered the marvels of knitting when she was living with Puri in her Janakpuri home. "I was between jobs at that time and was looking to pursue a new activity. I would see my nani knitting during her free time and decided to try my hand at it," she shares.

When Kritika posted pictures of the products that she crafted with her grandmother on Instagram, she realised that selling knitwear could turn into a lucrative business. "Many of my friends who had lost their grandmothers or did not have anyone to make handmade clothes for them started asking me if I would sell these products to them," she mentions.

With that in mind, Kritika, her mother Neeru Sondhi (55), and Puri, founded the small business 'With Love From Granny' (WLFG) on Instagram in 2018.

Creating an identity

Offering a range of knitted and crocheted products, WLFG - they now have a website - aims to prove that knitting is more than just an 'old woman hobby'. Hoping to revive the art through this venture, Kritika shares, "When I started knitting, it was not popular."

"However, there is so much scope in it. It is a therapeutic activity. It is not just the fact that knitted and crocheted products can be passed down through generations. With so many options to choose from, it is also an avenue for people who want to explore their creativity," she adds.

For Puri, who has been knitting for more than 50 years now, this venture goes beyond a business. It is also a way to create an identity for herself. She finally has a platform to showcase her skills and the hard work she puts into making these products.

"Earlier, nani would feel guilty about charging money for her products. Now, she has gained confidence and has become a successful entrepreneur. That change in her mindset has happened because she received a lot of validation for her work. She looks forward to winters now," Kritika points out.

Not just for 'nani'

Their current team of 30 homemakers from different parts of Delhi-NCR has been trained in knitting and crocheting by Puri. In 2020, WLFG launched 'Project Neeshka', an initiative that employs women from lower-income groups. Now they have trained and employed 16 women from an underserved community in Delhi.

Currently focusing on transforming their knitwear venture into a B2B model, Kritika shares, "Seasonal retail is doing pretty well for us actually, and I believe venturing into the B2B market is a way of growing and sustaining ourselves for the future."

Hoping to take the legacy forward, she concludes, "The venture was never a profit-making business. Our reason to start WLFG was emotional and it is a legacy that we want to take forward."