Magic Carpets  

GharGhar launches contemporary rugs in jute and wool in classic Persian patterns
 

Published: 06th February 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

A home décor company known for sustainable, artisanal and contemporary rugs, cushions and other accessories, GharGhar has launched a new collection of carpets—One of a Kind. Inspired by traditional Persian motifs and designs, but conceived in fresh, contemporary colours, the juxtaposition of various patterns, combined with the borders, gives the carpets a rich and opulent appeal. 

Crafted from natural fibres such as jute and wool, they are hand-knotted with care resulting in perfect finish and elegance. Rooted in tradition, yet very unconventional, they are indeed a one-of-a-kind addition to your space.

Inspired by the childhood game, GharGhar, which let us imagine and build elaborate homes, co-founders Kautilya Mewawala and Anushka Ahuja help you create your dream space with products that are high on style and aesthetics. GharGhar, for them, is a shared vision to evoke a charming and comfortable vibe, be it at an outdoor picnic, a Sunday afternoon gathering, or a late-night catch-up with friends. The brand offers a mix of childhood quirkiness, traditional arts and crafts, combined with a contemporary sensibility and refinement. 

The handcrafted products created by generational artisans celebrate age-old practices to adorn your modern home in the most unique and elegant way. Fun colours, eye-catching patterns and textures as well as exclusive designs are the hallmark of GharGhar creations that are also gentle to nature. 

For more information, log on to www.gharghar.in.

TAGS
GharGhar Kautilya Mewawala Anushka Ahuja
