Set your valentine table with pink

By Express News Service

A glamorous Valentine’s Day celebration is all about setting the perfect table—whether you’re celebrating with the girls for that ultimate Galentine’s Day soiree or treating your Valentine to an intimate dinner for two. Which is why Kaunteya has unveiled a romantic table setting using its bespoke Pichwai tableware collection, styled with fresh pink roses and flowers, heart-shaped chocolates and pink napkins.

The collection’s pink hues complement the flowers, while the motifs add to the charm of the table and bring in a traditional element. Pichwai painting is normally done on cloth using motifs like trees, birds, lotuses and cows, which narrate the tale of Lord Krishna and used as backdrop while worshiping Srinathji, his incarnation. The Pichwai tableware series takes the contemporary route to evoke the intricacies of this artistic tradition where the designer distills the essence of the art form to create minimal motifs that exude modern-day luxury. And for that ultimate glitz and glam, the range is further adorned with 24-carat gold.

Inspired by Indian mythology, each Kaunteya collection takes the beauty of Indian art, culture, history and mythology to the world, and enriches it with its own enchanting allure and depth. The carefully crafted wares are silk screen-printed, hand-decorated and then fired to achieve the breathtaking colours. They are then accented with a touch of 24-carat gold, which transforms it into that perfect heirloom you would be proud to pass on to the next generation. Available at www.kaunteya.in.