Crisp & curvy couture   

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For a plus-sized man, weddings become a tough deal — shopping for perfect clothes is akin to finding a needle in the haystack. Frequenting luxury clothes stores in the city can be daunting as, according to designers, there are only a handful of luxury brands that offer plus-size men’s wear.

CE speaks to fashion designers, tailoring companies and influencers about the need to cater to plus-size men. They tell us how a few city-based tailoring brands are helping make a difference by offering custom fits.

For most designers, it’s about the hanger appeal — clothes must look good only on the rack and mannequins. “Many plus-sized men can’t find the readymade garments that fit well. But it’s a market that is untapped. Designers or brands that do not focus on unique body types are losing 20 per cent of the market. There are only two-three brands in the city that can offer nearly fit clothes, but finding something to wear for special occasions such as weddings or interviews can still be very difficult,” says Varun Chakkilam, a city-based fashion designer.

“As a sensible designer, when I have to pick up a garment, I make sure that it looks good on all sizes. For the plus-sized, we make custom garments,” he adds. Hitesh, a city-based model and influencer, loathes that designers are keen on only picking up models who have a mannequin body type. “Sadly, that is their idea of ‘good looking’. There’s this misconception that plus-sized men cannot carry outfits well. The fact is that they do it very well, when it fits them well.”

Brand ‘My Perfect Fit’ assigns a personal stylist to each of their clients on their journey to look good every day. According to them, factors such as colour, style and design that suit their personality, physical attributes and social lifestyle are considered. We also look at their body shape and proportion (the long torso, short legs or short torso and long legs) to suggest the right attire and style.

The brand affirms and loves that people come in different shapes and sizes and that every individual is unique: “It is time for plus-sized people to get their due and brands to focus on this segment. We pay attention to the slightest details — from the cuffs and collar to lapels,” the brand said in an email response.