Timeless classics for Valentine's Day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If music be the food of love, then play on,” and hence we grew up watching the movies of Keanu Reeves, Tom Cruise and Shahrukh Khan and reading the enchanting poetry of Emily Dickenson or idyllic Shakespeare and reading the amorous Mills and Boons. The other day I was reminiscing about my school days and was wishing that had we not watched those enigmatic movies in late ’90s and early

Y2K, we probably wouldn’t have been so love-smitten and obsessed with the idea of love as Orsino.

Now, as I have outgrown that stage of infatuation or love, Valentine’s Day truly represents so much more than just celebrating a life partner. The other day, I happened to watch the movie Mohabbatein again. I realised how my perceptions and focus have changed with age and time (healthily evolving I must add). This time it was not just about those young love-smitten couples.

And as I made sure my kids too watched something I grew up watching, they just went on laughing and could not fathom what was going on. The idea is to pass on not just tangible things to the next generation but this thought process, ideas, not exactly ideologies,the definition and understanding of ubiquity of the concept of love which includes mutual respect, inclusion and tolerance.

Thus, I decided to give them something that symbolises and recognises the value of discipline as well as the importance of legacy of the old versus the new. The way one generation passes on its values to the next, the same philosophy echoes in the passing on of family heirlooms and watches do make for wonderful heirlooms.

Through generations, jewellery, watches are iconic and withstand anything. My father gifted them his and my mom’s watches from the ’90s. Heirloom gifts make wonderful Valentine presents. Gifting a watch to your daughter or son that was gifted to you by your previous generation is a beautiful thought for its simplicity. It’s a timeless gift with utilitarian design and is ubiquitous in its appeal — cherishing the past and living the present.

