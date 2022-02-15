STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
When it comes to shoes, go the chunky route

Chunky loafers are the perfect amalgamation of luxury meets high street style, say influencers

Published: 15th February 2022

shoes

Representational image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Our footwear choices, they say, could define our fashion sense. No wonder many are on the constant lookout for the next big thing when it comes to footwear — because one can easily get bored of it. Well, we tell you what you should invest in next — chunky loafers! This not-so-feminine footwear has been trending for quite some time now. Taking over the trends on Instagram is loafers that make you look cute, in a classy way! 

CE gets in touch with city-based fashion enthusiasts/influencers, who help us understand the new love for chunky loafers and how one can pair these statement footwear with the right outfits.  Sharon Aishwarya, a fashion influencer, believes that anyone can rock a pair of chunky loafers. “They look like mini -boots and are the coolest footwear trending right now. The best part about them is that you can wear these with literally any outfit. Be it pair of pants, skirts or even a dress — they are the most suitable and comfy to wear in the monsoon, fall and winter.” 

According to her, chunky loafers have made a comeback as the 90s fashion is trending. “You see a lot of celebs in street style outfits wearing loafers.  I think this trend is here to stay. The famous Cher from the movie Clueless paired her chunky loafers with a plaid skirt and blazer. There are a lot of fashion icons who have contributed to his trend since the 90s,” she says. 

Sharon adds that as beginners, one can pair these loafers with high socks with a mini-skirt. “Even long skirts go well with loafers. They go amazingly well with a pair of trousers, Bermuda shorts or a chic dress. These shoes make you stand out regardless of the outfit, as they embody their own style,” she says.

Paridhi Gulati, another fashion influencer and digital content creator, shares why this footwear has become the new hot favourite. She says, “Chunky loafers, after heels, exude confidence and a sense of power-dressing. They go well with chunky knits, skirts, skinny jeans and trousers. It is the perfect amalgamation of luxury meets high street style.

My favourite look would be with a knitted white sweater and jeans, paired with comfy loafers and a tote bag. A well-fitted midi dress with a feminine neckline, sling bag and loafers would look wonderful. They are uber-comfy when you have errands to run. Loafers are perfect for those busy days, work meetings, dinner dates or even dance parties.”

