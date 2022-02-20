STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Comic timing!

Charlie Brown and his gang come to life in the new Swatch X Peanuts collaboration
 

Published: 20th February 2022 05:00 AM

Watches from the Swatch X Peanuts collaboration

By Express News Service

With almost 18,000 strips, Peanuts is one of the most popular comic strips of all time and a staple in pop culture. Charles M Schulz’s stories blend childish concerns with adult realism to inspire generations with its much-loved Snoopy, 

Charlie Brown and Woodstock characters. Everyone can identify with or know at least one of the Peanuts gang—and that’s a huge part of its enduring appeal.

Now, the gang comes to life in a new Swatch collection of watches that celebrates the loveable quirks and personalities of the gang. Bursting with imagination and great moments from the Peanuts comic strip, these deliver fun for the wrist that’s guaranteed to bring out your inner child.

A Swatch release says the team enjoyed every second of this collaboration from revisiting Peanuts comic strips to creating six designs that celebrate the loveable quirks and personalities of the gang. The watches come in sharp silhouettes and bright colours that are true to the brand’s DNA, but it’s the attention to detail that takes this collaboration to the next level. 

There are specific references to the Peanuts comic strip and witty features that only reveal themselves upon closer inspection, such as the baseball and catcher glove on the First Base watch hands. The Gent and New Gent glass and case are made from bio-sourced materials, while the silicone bracelet on each watch features the Peanuts logo on the loop. Each style comes in a specially designed packaging, and those fans collecting all six watches can get their hands on a bespoke frame to display all the watches together.

