Monochrome Magic

Devika Batra By

Express News Service

There is nothing more chic or classic than the high contrast, combo of a black-and-white interior. However, while it may look easy at first glance, it actually requires a lot of consideration and restraint. When not done well, a black-and-white interior can seem unimaginative, stark or cold. But designers who have mastered the iconic combination follow some basic principles that bring their black-and-white interiors to life. Here’s how you can do it too.

Strike the Right Balance: Aim for a 70/30 rule, which means pick a dominant colour and use the other as your accent colour. For example, a large black sofa set against a white backdrop of white floors, white walls and white coffee table. Using varying textures on furniture, finishes, textiles and accessories is essential for creating a layered, multi-dimensional space.

Say it with Art: One of the easiest ways to liven up a black-and-white interior is to play around with patterns. Think stripes, plaids, polka dots, geometrics and abstract motifs. For example, a classic black-and-white checkerboard floor paired with dramatic dark floral wallpaper. A curvy white couch on a black floor will create a sculptural effect. Black-and-white photography or graphic art will look right at home in a black-and-white room.

Mix Periods and Styles: Mixing old and new furniture, objects, art and accessories is one of the best ways to create an inviting interior that feels collected over time. The discipline of sticking to two neutral colours allows you to mix periods and styles while retaining an overall sense of cohesion. Painting vintage or antique furniture white or black can help it to integrate seamlessly with more contemporary pieces while creating a sense of history and timelessness.

Warm it Up: Use all shades of black and white such as off-white, cream, light and dark grey, silver or concrete. Then, warm it up with neutrals such as wood furniture, bread boards and bowls. Add some rattan pieces like a basket or a light and organic things like driftwood, rock or seed pods. Also, by using warm, diffused lighting you will be able to create a comfortable and enjoyable ambience.

Add Greenery Everywhere: One of the easiest ways to guarantee that your black-and-white scheme doesn’t seem too cold is to incorporate greenery. Add more plants than you think necessary, don’t forget branches or even a stem or small branch in a vase.