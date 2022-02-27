Say it With Flowers

By Express News Service

Rooted in the time-honoured tradition of floral themes in architecture and interiors, Orvi Surfaces has come out with a contemporary collection that features a classic interplay of natural stone with handcrafted metal. Created through the cross-fertilisation of age-old crafts and modern technology, the collection is inspired by life, nature and evolution.

Delicate metal inlays depicting stylised branches, vines, daisies and other floral forms are expertly embedded in natural stone. The silvery sheen of stainless steel and the golden glow of brass set in vibrant varieties of white and grey marble, or darker limestone variants like Gris Foussana and Nero Sangemini, bring an uncontrived vitality to walls or floors.

The artful medley of stunning floral patterns promises a plethora of textural masterpieces that are sure to brighten up any space. As with all its previous collections, this time the brand brings innovative surfaces to life by merging traditional techniques and materials from around the globe. Constantly pushing the envelope for modern designing and timeless aesthetics, it proves its prowess in high-impact innovative surfaces yet again in this spectacular lineup.

A brand known for creating innovative surfaces, with a fine blend of craftsmanship and technology, Orvi works with more than 200 in-house artisans, using varied traditional craft techniques including stone carving, hand sculpting, metal inlay, stone -in-stone inlay and raku firing among others to create bespoke surfaces using materials like natural stone, wood, metal, liquid metal, ceramics and glass.

Products are available at www.orvi.com