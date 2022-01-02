STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pottering About  

The House of Things launches a new collection of unique sculptural planters
 

Express News Service

Potted plants are an integral part of our interiors to bring freshness and a piece of nature into our spaces. And pretty planters not only help you add greenery to your space in style, they also become great decor accessories. As does the new planters collection curated by premium online portal for luxury interior products, The House of Things.

With their beautiful shapes, colours, textures and finishes, they add an extra layer of décor interest. Not just that, they also hide a tale behind their creation. Like, for instance, the Birbal Planters which are inspired by the famous story, Birbal Ki Khichdi. These are handcrafted from brass and marble by Anantaya, and can be used in two versions—tabletop and hanging.

Then there’s Theos Black Cane Planter crafted by The Décor Remedy. These come as a set of three and feature a cane structure with gold powder-coated legs. Ideal for small-sized ornamental trees and shrubs. Another interesting range is the Distressed Planter, a sculptural set created by Claymen. The Dido Planter created by the brand’s in-house team comes in wood with a matte finish, and is perfect for housing small plants in delightful cluster arrangements. 

The House of Things is a curated online destination to shop for luxury interior products and solutions. With over 200 brands culled from a meticulous selection across distinguished design houses, designers and artists from all over the world, their offerings range from furniture to lighting, homeware to textiles, curios to art, and more. For further details, log on to 

www.thehouseofthings.com.

Comments

