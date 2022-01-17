40 is the new 40

Anuja Pandey By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The smooth filter less skin, with a fresh rosy complexion is what I see when I look back at my pictures 10 years ago. It is my birthday week and I'm turning 40, and I would say 40 is not the new 30.

Beneath the great skin and smile, there is a lot of turmoil women experience. Which woman doesn't go through the phases of feeling low while making a family? One day she's a girl and the next a woman who is supposed to manage a household, bear babies and act like an ideal woman (who would only be able to make the world happy if she came with a 5-year experience)!!

Jokes apart, as a young mom in my early 20s, it was all the more inadequate to look at the stretch marks. It felt like my clothes would never fit me, but we must give it to the women of our generation - they stretch and bounce back.

Adjustment is an often repeated word in our Indian dictionaries. You go to tailor and he declares the cloth is less. We say, "Bhaiya, adjust karo"; the girl gets married, "Beta, adjust karo". So, the day my cook vanished, I told the same dialogue to my family, "Darling, adjust karo".

Undoubtedly, today's women in their 40s rock. They have jobs, independence, money, voice, glamour, options of choosing their lifestyle (and filters and fillers) and are better positioned than any women in the previous generations who "adjusted".

As I approach my birthday, I realise how comfortable and confident I am in my skin, with my stretch marks, how less of an emotional being I am - unlike my younger years (what a relief ) - how free I am to jump out of bed and go for a run without having a care about babies (unlike a lot of my friends who began in their 30s), and how emancipated I feel since I care two hoots about what someone thinks about me or my outfit or how weird I am looking…hah!

The only thing that I would know is I'm going to pamper and take care of myself - my body that is integral to my mental well-being, the skin that shall age someday and bear the story of my journey, the long hair is getting a medium-length cut with a few greys that reflect my grey cells (oh c'mon, I have streaked those).

To all women who are nearing 40 and dreading it - don't you dread but do tread with care. Life is not a bed of roses as long as you live but live every moment happily and rejoice in your beauty, womanhood and "adjust karo" (time for workouts, walks, cardio and strength training).

Sleep on time and have a bedtime routine. Use effective serums and facial oils. Use masques that are mild like rice water or banana peel, orange peels or eggs. Nourish your mind with good books, nourish your spirit with good thoughts and nourish your soul with love.

Cherish people who made you strong and independent and gave you wings to glide. Use a mask but don't forget your sunscreen, and yes, you could still use your favourite shade of lipstick and smile whether someone notices it or not.