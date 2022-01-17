Art that speaks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Experience and observation is the best mentor as well as the best muse. Artist Rekha Hebbar, whose latest work Select Works is exhibited at Gallery Time and Space, is one of them

The exhibit consists of about 40 paintings and drawings created by the artist in the last decade. It explores themes such as the position of women in society, social inequality, and the environment, something that Rao saw and experienced over her lifespan. “Renu George, the director of the gallery, curated the shows when she visited my studio in Whitefield and went through most of my work,” says Rao, who mostly works with oil and acrylic colours.

With a wide usage of bold and strong strokes, Rao’s work is mostly inspired by her surroundings. “The colours are the core of my paintings. I inherited understanding the pictorial space at the basic level. It involves its own rules and certain things are recognisable. To me, all the art is representational in some way or another,” explains Rao.

“I will be exhibiting my drawings which were done during the period when our world went through an unprecedented crisis that disrupted our commonly held notion of peace and stability,” says Rao, daughter of the late KK Hebbar, one of India’s most prominent modernist artists.

“My paintings metaphorically depict the world around me. On the surface, it is easy to read but something else lies behind it. The paintings interpenetrate one another and together create a world of their own,” adds Rao.

Hailing from a rich Indian art family, Rao’s childhood was surrounded by artists like SH Raza and MF Husain, who frequented her home. “I absorbed all that I saw and heard. This expanded my artistic vision,” says Rao. Works of Rekha Rao Hebbar will be displayed at Gallery Time and Space till Jan 17.