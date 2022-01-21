Wed, set, go

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Getting that perfect Dday look can involve a huge amount of effort. From the perfect wedding couture to the perfect colour of the trousseau, and the months of preparation ...all of this can be a daunting task. To make things seamless, fashion entrepreneurs Yamuna Nagaraj and Dhruva Kumar are curating bridal collections from different designers across India, which could be the one-stop destination for anything to do with weddings.

The collection is carefully curated to highlight the works of numerous designers like Ayushi Bhasin, Kalki, Siddharth Bansal, Shilpi Ahuja, Salil Bhatia, and Anusha Santhosh. “All the wedding wear has been crafted keeping in mind extreme attention to detail. The collection has a lot of zardosi and gotta work,” says Nagaraj, adding that they also focused on moving away from regular designs. “While we all have shades of red, and we understand its significance in weddings, we have an entire collection in pinks and pastels which is a trend in every season,” she says, adding that these colours go well for costumes for bridesmaids and groomsmen as well.

Why just a wedding collection... one might ask. To which Nagaraj, who originally hails from Mysuru, says that this is one particular occasion which needs multiple costumes. “Weddings are like a movie with different events, the mehandi, sangeet, reception, the main wedding itself, for which people want to look their best,” says Nagaraj.

Adding to this, Kumar says, “A lot of people want to go for A-lister designers but due to the pandemic, it’s become hard. So we have everything under one roof.”

Kumar has experience in planning star weddings like Yash-Radhika, Shivarajkumar’s daughter, Nirupama’s, says weddings are mostly family affairs and styling is important not just for the bride and groom but for other close members as well.

The website of their label Yamuna and Dhruva, which also has a third partner, Anusha Santosh, is going to be out in the first week of February, while their flagship store is going to open in April, in Sadashivnagar and HSR Layout. “There are times when designers have great designs but struggle for a platform. I wanted to create one where they will get noticed,” says Nagaraj, while doing a telephonic call from the US, where she has been residing for the past 25 years.