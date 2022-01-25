STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Long day? Make matte your mate

Whether it’s lipstick or any other make-up product, we all love to go with whatever’s trending. When matte makeup was introduced, the hype it had was unmatched.

Published: 25th January 2022 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 01:50 AM   |  A+A-

makeup, pallette, brush

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Whether it’s lipstick or any other make-up product, we all love to go with whatever’s trending. When matte makeup was introduced, the hype it had was unmatched. Every star sported the look and brands came up with their matte range. But more recently, dewy and glowy seems the way to go.

The hype that matte make-up received did not last for long, but the texture has its own fan base for a variety of reasons. Make-up artistes, stylists and influencers in the city share what wins for them — matte or dewy. 

Sanjay David, a celebrity stylist and make-up artiste, explains how he uses different make-up styles based on the current season. “I usually prefer a glossy make-up look for my clients over matte. My clients have been asking for a dewy finish themselves. Matte tends to give a dull and dry look, something that not many opt for. When it comes to bridal looks, glossy wins.

That, however, does not mean that matte make-up has lost its glory. It all depends on the kind of weather conditions you use it under. Dewy goes well in the winter, and in the summer, people use matte as it is dry and lasts longer. Glossy make-up smudges easily in the heat.”

Alina Rangila, a celebrity make-up artiste explains why matte is preferred for big days. “Matte is good for people wearing make-up for longer hours. Dewy make-up is still in trend and people have been opting for that too, as it looks like it’s your own skin shining.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Makeup Lipstick Matte Products Matte Lipstick
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp