Long day? Make matte your mate

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Whether it’s lipstick or any other make-up product, we all love to go with whatever’s trending. When matte makeup was introduced, the hype it had was unmatched. Every star sported the look and brands came up with their matte range. But more recently, dewy and glowy seems the way to go.

The hype that matte make-up received did not last for long, but the texture has its own fan base for a variety of reasons. Make-up artistes, stylists and influencers in the city share what wins for them — matte or dewy.

Sanjay David, a celebrity stylist and make-up artiste, explains how he uses different make-up styles based on the current season. “I usually prefer a glossy make-up look for my clients over matte. My clients have been asking for a dewy finish themselves. Matte tends to give a dull and dry look, something that not many opt for. When it comes to bridal looks, glossy wins.

That, however, does not mean that matte make-up has lost its glory. It all depends on the kind of weather conditions you use it under. Dewy goes well in the winter, and in the summer, people use matte as it is dry and lasts longer. Glossy make-up smudges easily in the heat.”

Alina Rangila, a celebrity make-up artiste explains why matte is preferred for big days. “Matte is good for people wearing make-up for longer hours. Dewy make-up is still in trend and people have been opting for that too, as it looks like it’s your own skin shining.”