Style it like the Y2K era

Smriti S By

Express News Service

Gen Z is all too familiar with pop icons like Britney Spears and Beyonce and their sense of style. Millions of teenagers then emulated those styles and make-up looks worldwide; it was the coolest thing to do before it died down and gave way to new and different fashion choices. But some trends keep coming backone such is the Y2K aesthetic in fashion.

"I grew up with the Y2K fashion and found it inspiring. Availability of different fabrics, expression of the pop culture, it was all so wow," says Sita Mikhail, a designer with nearly 10 years of experience in the fashion industry and owner of a high-end designer store.

But what exactly is the Y2K aesthetic? Mid-rise wide-legged jeans, flared skirts, crop tops, hats, small bags and other such pieces define the aesthetic.

Many stores in the city sell these types of clothes. Everyone has been styling this new look, from celebrities to youngsters, which has made a comeback. "I like it that today's generation wants and appreciates new designs as well as redefines the Y2K trends," the designer adds. According to her, today's youth is incredibly stylish, and some styles are always classics that each generation wears in their way.

"Today’s fashion sense is widespread among different styles; it’s nice to see people wanting to wear and experiment with different looks," she says. Lakshmi Narasimhan, the co-founder of her label Sahara - The Crafters, says it was the raging fashion of the late '90s and the 2000s.

"One look at Hannah Montana (Miley Cyrus) would give you a complete summary of the Y2K fashion that has made a comeback now. Popular stars such as Billie Eilish and Zendaya are making statements of comfort that are popular among teenagers and people in their 20s," says the self-taught fashion designer.

According to her, social media and influencer marketing are key factors attracting people to this trend. "Gen Z has been subject to a storm of social media which they are continuously glued to. It has created a wave of their strong fashion sensibilities," adds the designer.

Twenty-year-old student Shreya D, who is also a fan of this trendy fashion says, "This particular fashion trend is not just a trend; it has become viral among teenagers. I can see many of my friends and family members adapting to it"

According to her, it all started with the release of the first season of the popular webseries Euphoria. This trend has seen more followers in the city because of its comfort and ease of styling, says Shreya. "Why wouldn’t you want to be comfortable and look cute at the same time?" she adds.

Moksha Sanghvi, another enthusiastic follower of the trend, says, "Many youngsters are embracing this style and are personalising it, the corset tops being one prevalent example of this trend." But the 21-year-old student also feels that Y2K is a bold statement that most might find hard to pull off, and believes that the millennial style is also inspiring Gen Z.