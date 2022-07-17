Summer Somewhere's resortwear range spells midsummer magic

By Express News Service

At Summer Somewhere, they’re always designing clothes for your next holiday. Capturing the warmth of the sun’s rays and coolness of the sea’s breeze, their pieces are handmade in Mumbai, and meant to be worn by women with a carefree spirit and open heart, preferably with a glassful of rosé in hand.

Using locally sourced fabrics from ethical vendors, each piece is crafted to support a conscious lifestyle with a focus on long-lasting quality. Their tops, trousers, dresses stay fresh as summer daisies and stand the test of time—think classic with a vintage vibe. Wear them to the beach, a garden brunch, a city walk or a cycle tour.

Accordingly, their new drop has clothing that’s made for vacations, carefree weekends and outfits that just make you smile. While the brand wanted to stay true to its signature easy-breezy silhouettes, this time it’s also added elements to make it more sophisticated. There’s something for everyone—from ditsy florals to more bold prints, tassel accents, barely-there backs, and a few pieces that are on the ‘fancier’ side (ideal for those summer nights out).

As always, all the styles are made from 100 percent natural fibres that are low impact on the planet—-utilising their much-loved blends of viscose, linen, and Tencel lyocell. They only use Azo-free dyes (low impact dyes) that do not contain carcinogenic compounds.

Besides, they also use digital printing technology, with GOTS certified inks. This process consumes 70 percent less water, uses less ink, reduces the impact on air pollution by 60 percent and also has less risk of chemical run-off to the environment. So, if you are looking for style with sustainability, look no further.

