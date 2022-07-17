Home Lifestyle Fashion

Summer Somewhere's resortwear range spells midsummer magic

In pursuit of an endless summer, Summer Somewhere’s new resort-wear range is all about easy breezy timeless pieces.

Published: 17th July 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

SummerSomewhere

Summer Somewhere’s new resort-wear range.

By Express News Service

At Summer Somewhere, they’re always designing clothes for your next holiday. Capturing the warmth of the sun’s rays and coolness of the sea’s breeze, their pieces are handmade in Mumbai, and meant to be worn by women with a carefree spirit and open heart, preferably with a glassful of rosé in hand.

Using locally sourced fabrics from ethical vendors, each piece is crafted to support a conscious lifestyle with a focus on long-lasting quality. Their tops, trousers, dresses stay fresh as summer daisies and stand the test of time—think classic with a vintage vibe. Wear them to the beach, a garden brunch, a city walk or a cycle tour. 

Accordingly, their new drop has clothing that’s made for vacations, carefree weekends and outfits that just make you smile. While the brand wanted to stay true to its signature easy-breezy silhouettes, this time it’s also added elements to make it more sophisticated. There’s something for everyone—from ditsy florals to more bold prints, tassel accents, barely-there backs, and a few pieces that are on the ‘fancier’ side (ideal for those summer nights out).

As always, all the styles are made from 100 percent natural fibres that are low impact on the planet—-utilising their much-loved blends of viscose, linen, and Tencel lyocell. They only use Azo-free dyes (low impact dyes) that do not contain carcinogenic compounds.

Besides, they also use digital printing technology, with GOTS certified inks. This process consumes 70 percent less water, uses less ink, reduces the impact on air pollution by 60 percent and also has less risk of chemical run-off to the environment. So, if you are looking for style with sustainability, look no further.

Shop here

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Summer Somewhere fashion resortwear
India Matters
Questions for MPs for this Monsoon Session
Uproar over the remarks made by the former national spokesperson of the BJP—Nupur Sharma—against Prophet Muhammad
The age of rage and targeted killings 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rani Agarwal. (Photo | AAP Twitter)
Madhya Pradesh: AAP wins mayor post in Singrauli, garners just 5 corporator seats in 45-member body
(Express Illustrations)
NEET records 95 per cent attendance with record 18.72 lakh applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp