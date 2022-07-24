From 'Villeroy & Boch' just for your monsoon tea cravings 

By Express News Service

When it’s pouring outside, pour yourself a cup of tea in a new Villeroy & Boch teacup, one of the world’s top luxury brands for ceramic products. Indeed, the much-awaited monsoon not only brings joy and a sense of romance, but also gloomy skies and musky smells into your home. You can, however, enjoy the spell without making your living space look grey and dull, as Villeroy & Boch has a few ideas to help you add décor elements to add a bit of cheer. For instance, the Avarua Dinnerware collection, is a new signature range that bears the name of the capital of the Cook Islands. ‘Esprit D’aventure’ is the credo of this exclusive collection with exquisite decoration and an opulent attitude that will attract all the attention—a homage to Captain Cook’s spirit of discovery and an invitation to make fine dining at home an exotic adventure. Then, add a fresh new décor element with Lava Home Vases. The trendy pottery look is ideal, with reactive glazes creating unique effects for each item. The vases bring this enduring trend to every room of your home. With rounded shapes, individual colour gradients, and shades of blue, the crafted masterpieces radiate authenticity and lend themselves well to individual combinations. A world leader in its field, Villeroy & Boch is a family business that goes as far back as 1748 and is headquartered in Mettlach in Germany. Active in 125 countries, it specialises in premium dining, bathroom and lifestyle products.