Home Lifestyle Fashion

In search of positive energy and good luck? These water plants can help 

A checklist of the best indoor plants that thrive in water

Published: 24th July 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Spider plant is one of those that you can keep in water for a long time. Over time, it will grow and give beautiful roots in the water. Change the water once every five-seven days to keep them happy.

Lucky bamboo, thanks to Feng Shui, is one of the most popular tabletop plants as it is believed to attract positive energy and good luck. Fill a container with enough water to cover the roots, and place it in indirect sunlight. Use pebbles and marbles to balance the stems and hold the plant in place. Change the water every fortnight.

Pothos or money plant is an air-purifying water creeper that can aesthetically enhance any desk, table, wall or bathroom, as it can be arranged in different ways. You can grow money plants from cuttings, in a jar filled with tap water. Change the water every 20 days and clean the jar to keep algae away.

Devil’s ivy or philodendron can grow strong roots in water for further planting in the soil media they like. Put them in a jar, vase or bottle for a stunning look. Give them liquid fertiliser to keep them growing happily.

Monstera adansonii is an adaptable indoor plant that is easy to grow in water and loves to be placed on a spot with bright, indirect light. Just put it in a unique vessel for a stylish look, and change the water every three to five days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lucky bamboo Spider plant Feng Shui Pothos
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp